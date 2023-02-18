Last Updated:

IND W Vs ENG W, Women's T20 World Cup Highlights: ENG Defeats IND By 11 Runs

Indian Women will be aiming to book a spot in the T20 World Cup when they take on the English side in their next group game at St George's Oval. Following two consecutive wins the Women in Blue will be high on confidence but they need to make sure complacency doesn't take place against the jubilant English side. Watch the space for continuous live updates related to England W vs India W.

Written By
Anirban Sarkar
India vs England

Image: BCCI/AP

pointer
21:46 IST, February 18th 2023
Richa Ghosh's valiant effort goes in vain as England defeats India by 11 runs; IND 140/5

Richa Ghosh has played an excellent inning as her 34 ball 47 almost got India to another victory. The Women in Blue lost wickets on regular occasions as despite Richa and Smriti Mandhana's stupendous efforts they failed to get across the line; IND 140/5

 

pointer
21:29 IST, February 18th 2023
England cruising towards victory as Deepti returns to the pavilion ; IND 119/5

There was never a second run as Nat Sciver Brunt's perfect throw got Deepti in bigger trouble ; IND 119/5

pointer
21:23 IST, February 18th 2023
India in serious problem as Mandhana gets caught ; IND 105/4

Smriti Mandhana tries to pull one again off Sarah Glenn but misjudged the shot and Nat Sciver Brunt had an easy catch ; IND 105/4

pointer
21:23 IST, February 18th 2023
Smriti Mandhana delivers with an deserving half century ; IND 105/3

Smriti Mandhana brings his half-century;IND 105/3

pointer
21:04 IST, February 18th 2023
Ecclestone strikes as she dismisses the Indian skipper ; IND 62/3

India is in deep trouble as Harmanpreet Kaur goes back to the pavilion after adding just 4 runs. She tried to come down the track but the ball spun away from her and Alice Capsey has an easy catch; IND 62/3

pointer
20:54 IST, February 18th 2023
Glenn breaks the partnership as Jemimah returns to the pavilion; IND 57/2

Katherine Sciver Brunt takes an easy catch as England gets an important breakthrough ; IND 57/2

pointer
20:49 IST, February 18th 2023
Runs flowing in easily for the Indian team ; IND 50/1 after 8 overs

Indian batters are gradually edging towards the required target ; IND 50/1 after 8 overs

pointer
20:41 IST, February 18th 2023
India striking at a good rate ; IND 40/1 after 6 overs

Smriti Mandhana continues her fluent stroke play as India seems to be in cruise control ; IND 40/1 after 6 overs

pointer
20:35 IST, February 18th 2023
England draws first blood as Shafali departs ; IND 29/1

Lauren Bell picks up the prized wicket of Shafali Varma ; IND 29/1

pointer
20:35 IST, February 18th 2023
India is off to a flying start; IND 27/0 after 3 overs

Smriti Mandhana looks to be in the mood as he is finding the gap with ease ; IND 27/0 after 3 overs

pointer
20:05 IST, February 18th 2023
England set up a 152 target for India; ENG 151/7 in 20 overs

A tight final over from Renuka Thakur restricted England to a healthy total of 151 in 20 overs; Nat Sciver Brunt is the top scorer for the English side with a solid fifty 

pointer
20:02 IST, February 18th 2023
Renuka has her five-wicket haul; ENG 147/7 after 19.5 overs

Renuka Thakur is on fire as he removes Katherine Sciver Brunt; ENG 147/7 after 19.5 overs

pointer
20:02 IST, February 18th 2023
Renuka Thakur picks up her 4th ; ENG 147/6 after 19.4 overs

Richa Ghosh had a simple catch s Amy Jones tried to attempt a reverse sweep ; ENG 147/6 after 19.4 overs

pointer
19:57 IST, February 18th 2023
England pulling off strings with some big hitting; ENG 144/5 after 19 overs

The English batters are looking towards a 160 target ; ENG 144/5 after 19 overs

pointer
19:55 IST, February 18th 2023
England taking charge in the penultimate overs; ENG 127/5 after 18 overs

England will be aiming a big score in the final two overs ; ENG 127/5 after 18 overs

pointer
19:49 IST, February 18th 2023
Deepti Sharma removes Nat Sciver Brunt; ENG 120/5

Smriti Mandhana took an easy catch as Nat Sciver Brunt departs after a well-deserved 50 ; ENG 120/5 

pointer
19:47 IST, February 18th 2023
England gaining momentum ; ENG 117/4 after 16 overs

The English batters are taking advantages of some loose Indian bowling ; ENG 117/4 after 16 overs

pointer
19:42 IST, February 18th 2023
England putting pressure on the Indian bowlers; ENG 106/4 after 15 overs

Amy Jones hit Pooja Vastrakar for a six in the last ball ; ENG 106/4 after 15 overs 

pointer
19:35 IST, February 18th 2023
England looking to carry on the momentum; ENG 86/4 after 13 overs

After losing wickets at regular intervals England batters will be aiming to score some quickfire runs on the board ; ENG 86/4 

pointer
19:27 IST, February 18th 2023
Shikha dismisses England captain Knight, England are 80/4

Shikha Pandey dismisses England captain Heather Knight as England are 80/4

pointer
19:24 IST, February 18th 2023
England start to build momentum

England have started to build momentum after losing early three wickets

pointer
19:21 IST, February 18th 2023
Drinks come out, England are 72/3 after 10 overs

England are 72/3 after 10 overs as Drinks have come out

pointer
19:18 IST, February 18th 2023
Shafali Verma comes on to bowl, England ar61/3 after 9

Shafali Verma comes on to bowl, England ar61/3 after 9 overs

pointer
19:15 IST, February 18th 2023
Brunt takes on the Indian spinners

Nattalie Brunt takes on the Indian spinners

pointer
19:14 IST, February 18th 2023
Rajeshwari Gayakwad in to the attack, England are 49/3 in 8

Rajeshwari Gayakwad in to the attack, England are 49/3 in 8 overs

pointer
19:09 IST, February 18th 2023
Shikha gives 3 in the seventh over, England are 40/3

Shikha Pandey gives 3 runs in the seventh over as England are 40/3

pointer
19:08 IST, February 18th 2023
An eventful powerplay comes to an end, England are 37/3 after 6

An eventful powerplay comes to an end as England lose three wickets, England are 37/3 after 6 overs

pointer
19:02 IST, February 18th 2023
Huge appeal but it's not out, Knight survives

Huge appeal by Deepti Sharma but it's not out, Heather Knight survives 

pointer
18:59 IST, February 18th 2023
Deepti Sharma comes on to bowl

Deepti Sharma comes on to bowl in the last over of the powerplay

pointer
18:56 IST, February 18th 2023
Renuka gets three, knocks over Dunkley

Renuka gets three, knocks over Dunkley

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com