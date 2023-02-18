IND W Vs ENG W, Women's T20 World Cup Highlights: ENG Defeats IND By 11 Runs

Quick links:
Image: BCCI/AP
Richa Ghosh has played an excellent inning as her 34 ball 47 almost got India to another victory. The Women in Blue lost wickets on regular occasions as despite Richa and Smriti Mandhana's stupendous efforts they failed to get across the line; IND 140/5
England triumph over India to stay top of Group 2 🙌— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 18, 2023
There was never a second run as Nat Sciver Brunt's perfect throw got Deepti in bigger trouble ; IND 119/5
Smriti Mandhana tries to pull one again off Sarah Glenn but misjudged the shot and Nat Sciver Brunt had an easy catch ; IND 105/4
Smriti Mandhana brings his half-century;IND 105/3
India is in deep trouble as Harmanpreet Kaur goes back to the pavilion after adding just 4 runs. She tried to come down the track but the ball spun away from her and Alice Capsey has an easy catch; IND 62/3
Katherine Sciver Brunt takes an easy catch as England gets an important breakthrough ; IND 57/2
Indian batters are gradually edging towards the required target ; IND 50/1 after 8 overs
Smriti Mandhana continues her fluent stroke play as India seems to be in cruise control ; IND 40/1 after 6 overs
Lauren Bell picks up the prized wicket of Shafali Varma ; IND 29/1
Smriti Mandhana looks to be in the mood as he is finding the gap with ease ; IND 27/0 after 3 overs
A tight final over from Renuka Thakur restricted England to a healthy total of 151 in 20 overs; Nat Sciver Brunt is the top scorer for the English side with a solid fifty
Renuka Thakur is on fire as he removes Katherine Sciver Brunt; ENG 147/7 after 19.5 overs
Richa Ghosh had a simple catch s Amy Jones tried to attempt a reverse sweep ; ENG 147/6 after 19.4 overs
The English batters are looking towards a 160 target ; ENG 144/5 after 19 overs
England will be aiming a big score in the final two overs ; ENG 127/5 after 18 overs
Smriti Mandhana took an easy catch as Nat Sciver Brunt departs after a well-deserved 50 ; ENG 120/5
The English batters are taking advantages of some loose Indian bowling ; ENG 117/4 after 16 overs
Amy Jones hit Pooja Vastrakar for a six in the last ball ; ENG 106/4 after 15 overs
After losing wickets at regular intervals England batters will be aiming to score some quickfire runs on the board ; ENG 86/4
Shikha Pandey dismisses England captain Heather Knight as England are 80/4
England have started to build momentum after losing early three wickets
England are 72/3 after 10 overs as Drinks have come out
Shafali Verma comes on to bowl, England ar61/3 after 9 overs
Nattalie Brunt takes on the Indian spinners
Rajeshwari Gayakwad in to the attack, England are 49/3 in 8 overs
Shikha Pandey gives 3 runs in the seventh over as England are 40/3
An eventful powerplay comes to an end as England lose three wickets, England are 37/3 after 6 overs
Huge appeal by Deepti Sharma but it's not out, Heather Knight survives
Deepti Sharma comes on to bowl in the last over of the powerplay
Renuka gets three, knocks over Dunkley