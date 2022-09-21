India Women Vs England Women Live Streaming: How To Watch 2nd ODI LIVE In India, UK And US

The India women’s cricket team will face England women in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series, that kicked off on Sunday in Canterbury. In the first ODI on Sunday night, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side chased down the target of 228 runs within 45 overs, at the loss of only three wickets. Smriti Mandhana shined in the chase with a knock of 91 runs in 99 balls, while skipper Harmanpreet hit an unbeaten knock of 74 runs in 94 balls.

With the 1-0 lead to their credit, Harmanpreet will now look to lead India through to an unassailable 2-0 series lead by winning the 2nd ODI. Here’s how to watch the live streaming and live telecast of the exciting match.

When will the India Women vs England Women, 2nd ODI begin?

The IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST on Wednesday, September 21.

Where is the India Women vs England Women match taking place?

The IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI is slated to be played at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury, England.

How to watch the live telecast of India Women vs England Women in India?

The India Women vs England Women, 2nd ODI match will be live broadcast on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India Women vs England Women in India?

The live streaming of the India Women vs England Women, 2nd ODI match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

How to watch the live streaming of India Women vs England Women in UK?

India Women vs England Women, 2nd ODI match can be watched on Sky Sports Cricket in the United Kingdom.

How to watch the live streaming of India Women vs England Women in US?

India Women vs England Women, 2nd ODI match can be watched on Willow TV in the United States.

India Women vs England Women, 2nd ODI: Predicted Playing XIs

India Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastik Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Jhulan Goswami.

England Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Danni Wyatt, Sophie Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones(c) (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Alice Davidson-Richards, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone.

India Women vs England Women: Full Squads

England: Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Sabbineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Jhulan Goswami, Jemimah Rodrigues.