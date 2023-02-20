Mandhana has been named the player of the match for her outstanding knock.

"The finger is fine. One of the toughest innings I would have played. Not the wicket but the pace they were bowling and with the wind, it got worse. [Conversation with Shafali] We were telling each other to try and maintain our shape. I was batting badly and she was not timing it well. But we were trying to discuss that and there was a lot of wind and we needed to get used to the pace they were bowling. Good to post some runs and go into the semis. The England match wasn't the way we wanted," Mandhana said.