Mandhana has been named the player of the match for her outstanding knock.
"The finger is fine. One of the toughest innings I would have played. Not the wicket but the pace they were bowling and with the wind, it got worse. [Conversation with Shafali] We were telling each other to try and maintain our shape. I was batting badly and she was not timing it well. But we were trying to discuss that and there was a lot of wind and we needed to get used to the pace they were bowling. Good to post some runs and go into the semis. The England match wasn't the way we wanted," Mandhana said.
India have won the match by 5 runs are rain stopped the play with Ireland needing 102 runs to win off 70 balls. India are through to the semifinals of the competition.
The ongoing T20 World Cup match between India Women and Ireland Women has been halted due to rain. Ireland are 54/2 in 8.2 overs.
Gaby Lewis and Laura Delany have forged a crucial partnership after the loss of two wickets. Ireland are 54/2 in 8.2 overs.
India have picked two quick wickets in the form of Amy Hunter and Orla Prendergast. Ireland are 14/2 in 2.1 overs.
Team India finish first innings at 155/6. Mandhana top scores with 87
Deepti Sharma has gone for without troubling the scorers, Prender Gast on a hattrick
Smriti Mandhana has been dismissed for 87 off 56 balls. India are 143/4 in 18.4 overs.
Richa Ghosh has been dismissed for a duck. Her first dismissal in the tournament. India are 115/3 in 15 overs.
Harmanpreet Kaur has been dismissed for 13 off 20 balls in her 150th T20I game. India are 114/2 in 15.5 overs.
Smriti Mandhana smashed a four to help India reach the 100-run mark in the ongoing match against Ireland.
Smriti Mandhana has reached her 22nd T20I fifty and her second of the ongoing T20 World Cup in South Africa. India are 95/1 in 14 overs.
India lose first wicket as Shafali Verma departs after scoring 24 runs. India women 62/1
Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have scored 27 runs in 4 overs. Mandhana has hit 19 off 15 balls, while Verma has scored 6 off 9 balls.
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has become the first woman cricketer to play 150 T20 Internationals.
Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat first against Ireland.
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Renuka Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav.
Ireland: Gaby Lewis, Amy Hunter, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Eimear Richardson, Arlene Kelly, Leah Paul, Louise Little, Mary Waldron (wk), Jane Maguire, Cara Murray.
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Shikha Pandey.
Ireland: Laura Delany (c), Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter (wk), Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Rachel Delaney, Eimear Richardson, Mary Waldron.