India Women Vs Ireland Women T20 World Cup Highlights: IND Win By 5 Runs, Advance To Semis

India Women are currently locking horns against Ireland Women in their final group-stage match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa. The match began at 6:30 PM IST.

22:00 IST, February 20th 2023
Mandhana named POTM!

Mandhana has been named the player of the match for her outstanding knock. 

"The finger is fine. One of the toughest innings I would have played. Not the wicket but the pace they were bowling and with the wind, it got worse. [Conversation with Shafali] We were telling each other to try and maintain our shape. I was batting badly and she was not timing it well. But we were trying to discuss that and there was a lot of wind and we needed to get used to the pace they were bowling. Good to post some runs and go into the semis. The England match wasn't the way we wanted," Mandhana said.

pointer
21:50 IST, February 20th 2023
News from the middle - India win by 5 runs (D/L method)

India have won the match by 5 runs are rain stopped the play with Ireland needing 102 runs to win off 70 balls. India are through to the semifinals of the competition. 

pointer
20:58 IST, February 20th 2023
Rain stops play!

The ongoing T20 World Cup match between India Women and Ireland Women has been halted due to rain. Ireland are 54/2 in 8.2 overs.

pointer
20:50 IST, February 20th 2023
Gaby, Laura rebuild for Ireland!

Gaby Lewis and Laura Delany have forged a crucial partnership after the loss of two wickets. Ireland are 54/2 in 8.2 overs.

pointer
20:25 IST, February 20th 2023
India pick two quick wickets!

India have picked two quick wickets in the form of Amy Hunter and Orla Prendergast. Ireland are 14/2 in 2.1 overs.

pointer
20:03 IST, February 20th 2023
Team India finish first innings at 155/6. Mandhana top scores with 87

pointer
19:56 IST, February 20th 2023
Deepti Sharma has gone for 0, Prender Gast on a hattrick

pointer
19:55 IST, February 20th 2023
Mandhana goes for 87!

Smriti Mandhana has been dismissed for 87 off 56 balls. India are 143/4 in 18.4 overs. 

pointer
19:43 IST, February 20th 2023
Richa Ghosh goes for a duck!

Richa Ghosh has been dismissed for a duck. Her first dismissal in the tournament. India are 115/3 in 15 overs. 

pointer
19:41 IST, February 20th 2023
Harmanpreet Kaur dismissed for 13 runs in her 150th T20I

Harmanpreet Kaur has been dismissed for 13 off 20 balls in her 150th T20I game. India are 114/2 in 15.5 overs. 

pointer
19:39 IST, February 20th 2023
India reach 100-run mark

Smriti Mandhana smashed a four to help India reach the 100-run mark in the ongoing match against Ireland. 

pointer
19:34 IST, February 20th 2023
Mandhana smashes half-century!

Smriti Mandhana has reached her 22nd T20I fifty and her second of the ongoing T20 World Cup in South Africa. India are 95/1 in 14 overs. 

pointer
19:19 IST, February 20th 2023
WICKET!

India lose first wicket as Shafali Verma departs after scoring 24 runs. India women 62/1

pointer
18:50 IST, February 20th 2023
Mandhana, Verma score 27 runs in 4 overs

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have scored 27 runs in 4 overs. Mandhana has hit 19 off 15 balls, while Verma has scored 6 off 9 balls.

pointer
18:47 IST, February 20th 2023
Harmanpreet Kaur registers a huge milestone!

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has become the first woman cricketer to play 150 T20 Internationals. 

pointer
18:11 IST, February 20th 2023
IND-W vs IRE-W: Playing XIs

India Women XI: S Mandhana, Shafali Verma, JI Rodrigues, H Kaur, RM Ghosh, DB Sharma, DP Vaidya, P Vastrakar, S Pandey, RS Gayakwad, RS Thakur.

Ireland Women XI: A Hunter, GH Lewis, O Prendergast, L Delany, EAJ Richardson, L Little, MV Waldron, LA Paul, G Dempsey, C Murray, AN Kelly.

pointer
18:06 IST, February 20th 2023
IND-W vs IRE-W: India win toss, opt to bat first

Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat first against Ireland. 

pointer
16:59 IST, February 20th 2023
IND-W vs IRE-W: Predicted Playing XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Renuka Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav.

Ireland: Gaby Lewis, Amy Hunter, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Eimear Richardson, Arlene Kelly, Leah Paul, Louise Little, Mary Waldron (wk), Jane Maguire, Cara Murray.
 

pointer
16:56 IST, February 20th 2023
IND-W vs IRE-W: Full squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Shikha Pandey.

Ireland: Laura Delany (c), Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter (wk), Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Rachel Delaney, Eimear Richardson, Mary Waldron.

