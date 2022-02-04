India Women Vs New Zealand Women: Dates For ODI Series Changed; Check Full Schedule

The India women’s cricket team arrived in New Zealand last week and are scheduled to face the Kiwi women’s team for a one-off T20I match followed by a five-match ODI series. Meanwhile, the New Zealand women’s cricket team took to their official social media handles on Friday and announced a revised schedule for India’s tour of New Zealand, which begins with the T20I match on February 9. While there was no change of date for the one-off T20I, the ODI series will now begin on February 12, which was earlier slated to be played a day earlier.

“NZC has made changes to the dates of the @kfcnz India Tour of NZ between the WHITE FERNS and India Women, to be played exclusively at John Davies Oval in Queenstown. The date of the first KFC T20I remains the same but there has been some adjustments made to the subsequent five-match KFC ODI series, (sic)” New Zealand Cricket said in an official statement.

The ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2022 to begin on March 6

Meanwhile, following the conclusion of the five-match ODI series, India will play in the upcoming ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2022, which is also being held in New Zealand. The tournament will start on March 6 at the Oval, Tauranga, and BCCI announced the same 15-woman squad for the ODI series and the World Cup.

Veteran Indian player Mithali Raj is all set to lead India in the much-awaited Women’s World Cup while hoping to clinch the title before retiring from international cricket after the World Cup ends in April. India reached the finals of the Women’s World Cup in 2017 and will look to garner the much-needed match practice in the T20I and ODI series against New Zealand before heading to the coveted tournament.

India women’s tour of New Zealand 2022: Complete updated schedule

New Zealand Women vs India Women KFC T20I- Wednesday 9 February

New Zealand Women vs India Women KFC ODI series-

ODI 1 - Saturday, 12 February

ODI 2 - Tuesday, 15 February

ODI 3 - Friday, 18 February

ODI 4 - Tuesday, 22 February

ODI 5 - Thursday, 24 February

India’s squad for 5 ODIs vs NZ and ICC Women’s World Cup, 2022:

Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

Standby Players: Sabbhineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur

