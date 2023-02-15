India Vs West Indies Women's T20 World Cup Highlights: Deepti Stars In IND's 6-wicket Win

Quick links:
Deepti Sharma has been named the player of the match for her performance in the match. She picked up three wickets for 15 runs.
Deepti Sharma played a crucial role with the ball, while Richa Ghosh finished the chase with the bat. She remained unbeaten at 44 off 32 balls.
Harmanpreet Kaur has been dismissed for 33 off 42 balls with India needing just 4 runs to win. Devika Vaidya has joined Richa Ghosh in the middle.
Richa Ghosh and Harmanpreet Kaur have scored 36 runs between them since the last wicket fall. India need 39 more runs to win the match.
Stafanie Taylor has been taken off the field on a stretcher but the cause of her injury is unknown.
Shafali Verma has been dismissed for 28 off 23 balls by Karishma Ramharack. India are 43/3 in 7.1 overs.
Jemimah Rodrigues has been dismissed by Hayley Matthews for 1 off 5 balls. India are 35/2 in 4.5 overs.
Smriti Mandhana has been dismissed for 10 off 7 balls by Karishma Ramharack. India are 32/1 3.3 overs.
Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana opened the batting for India. Shafali scored 14 runs in the first over. India are 28/0 in 2 overs.
India have restricted the West Indies to 118/6 in 20 overs. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will need 119 runs to win the match.
Deepti Sharma becomes the first Indian cricketer to take 100 wickets in T20 Internationals. She reached the milestone after dismissing Afy Fletcher for a duck.
Renuka Singh dismissed Shabika Gajnabi for 15 off 13 balls. West Indies are 114/5 in 19 overs.
West Indies reached the 100-run mark in the 17th over with Chedean Nation and Shabika Gajnabi on strike.
West Indies' Chinelle Henry has been run out by Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh for 2 off 4 balls. West Indies are 79/4 in 14.2 overs.
Deepti Sharma has dismissed the two set West Indies batters. She dismissed both Campbelle and Taylor in the same over. West Indies are 78/3 in 14 overs.
Stafanie Taylor and Shemaine Campbelle put on a 50-run partnership. West Indies 63/1 in 11.1 overs.
Deepti Sharma gave away just 8 runs in her 2nd over. West Indies are 40/1 in 6 overs.
Deepti Sharma has been brought into the attack by Harmanpreet Kaur. She gave away just 2 runs in her over. West Indie are 29/1 in 6 overs.
West Indies are currently batting at 27 in five overs for the loss of one wicket. Vastrakar picked the lone wicket for India thus far.
Pooja Vastrakar leaked 5 runs in her second over. West Indies are 15/1 in four overs.
Renuka Singh gave away 6 runs in her 2nd over of the match. West Indies are batting at 10/1 in 3 overs.
Hayley Matthews has been dismissed by Pooja Vastrakar for 2 off 6 balls. West Indies are 4/1 in 1.2 overs.
Renuka Singh gave away just 4 runs in the first over of the match. West Indies are 4/0 in 1 over.
Renuka Singh takes the new ball for India in their match against the West Indies.
West Indies players were seen taking a knee against racism before the start of the match.
Players of both teams have come out on the field for the national anthem of their respective nations.
India XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Richa Ghosh (wk), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur.
West Indies XI: Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Rashada Williams (wk), Shakera Selman, Karishma Ramharack.
West Indies captain Hayley Matthews has won the toss and has opted to bat first.
India's vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is expected to return from an injury. She missed out on India's first match of the tournament against Pakistan.
India Women: Yastika Bhatia/Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav and Renuka Singh Thakur.
West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews (c), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Zaida James, Shamilia Connell, Rashada Williams (wk) and Shekera Selman.