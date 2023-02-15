Last Updated:

India Vs West Indies Women's T20 World Cup Highlights: Deepti Stars In IND's 6-wicket Win

India Women are currently locking horns against their West Indies counterpart in their second group stage game of the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The match began at 6:30 PM IST.

Vishal Tiwari
India vs West Indies

Image: Twitter/BCCI

22:02 IST, February 15th 2023
Deepti Sharma gets POTM award

Deepti Sharma has been named the player of the match for her performance in the match. She picked up three wickets for 15 runs.

21:38 IST, February 15th 2023
India win by 6 wickets

Deepti Sharma played a crucial role with the ball, while Richa Ghosh finished the chase with the bat. She remained unbeaten at 44 off 32 balls. 

21:38 IST, February 15th 2023
Harmanpreet Kaur goes for 33 off 42 balls

Harmanpreet Kaur has been dismissed for 33 off 42 balls with India needing just 4 runs to win. Devika Vaidya has joined Richa Ghosh in the middle. 

21:06 IST, February 15th 2023
Richa Ghosh and Harmanpreet Kaur rebuild for India

Richa Ghosh and Harmanpreet Kaur have scored 36 runs between them since the last wicket fall. India need 39 more runs to win the match. 

20:47 IST, February 15th 2023
Stafanie Taylor taken off the field on a stretcher

Stafanie Taylor has been taken off the field on a stretcher but the cause of her injury is unknown. 

20:38 IST, February 15th 2023
Shafali Verma goes for 28 off 23 balls

Shafali Verma has been dismissed for 28 off 23 balls by Karishma Ramharack. India are 43/3 in 7.1 overs. 

20:29 IST, February 15th 2023
Jemimah Rodrigues caught and bowled by Hayley

Jemimah Rodrigues has been dismissed by Hayley Matthews for 1 off 5 balls. India are 35/2 in 4.5 overs. 

20:22 IST, February 15th 2023
Mandhana goes for 10 off 7 balls

Smriti Mandhana has been dismissed for 10 off 7 balls by Karishma Ramharack. India are 32/1 3.3 overs. 

20:18 IST, February 15th 2023
Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana open for India

Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana opened the batting for India. Shafali scored 14 runs in the first over. India are 28/0 in 2 overs.

19:58 IST, February 15th 2023
India need 119 runs to win the match

India have restricted the West Indies to 118/6 in 20 overs. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will need 119 runs to win the match. 

19:58 IST, February 15th 2023
Deepti Sharma takes her 100th T20I wicket

Deepti Sharma becomes the first Indian cricketer to take 100 wickets in T20 Internationals. She reached the milestone after dismissing Afy Fletcher for a duck. 

19:53 IST, February 15th 2023
Renuka Singh picks her first wicket of the match

Renuka Singh dismissed Shabika Gajnabi for 15 off 13 balls. West Indies are 114/5 in 19 overs. 

19:43 IST, February 15th 2023
West Indies reach 100-run mark in 17 overs

West Indies reached the 100-run mark in the 17th over with Chedean Nation and Shabika Gajnabi on strike. 

19:33 IST, February 15th 2023
West Indies in trouble as they lose another wicket

West Indies' Chinelle Henry has been run out by Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh for 2 off 4 balls. West Indies are 79/4 in 14.2 overs.

19:31 IST, February 15th 2023
Deepti Sharma picks two quick wickets for India

Deepti Sharma has dismissed the two set West Indies batters. She dismissed both Campbelle and Taylor in the same over. West Indies are 78/3 in 14 overs.

19:18 IST, February 15th 2023
Taylor and Campbelle forge a 50-run partnership

Stafanie Taylor and Shemaine Campbelle put on a 50-run partnership. West Indies 63/1 in 11.1 overs.

19:07 IST, February 15th 2023
Deepti Sharma leaks 8 runs in her 2nd over.

Deepti Sharma gave away just 8 runs in her 2nd over. West Indies are 40/1 in 6 overs. 

18:56 IST, February 15th 2023
Deepti Sharma comes into the attack

Deepti Sharma has been brought into the attack by Harmanpreet Kaur. She gave away just 2 runs in her over. West Indie are 29/1 in 6 overs. 

18:52 IST, February 15th 2023
West Indies are 27/1 in 5 overs

West Indies are currently batting at 27 in five overs for the loss of one wicket. Vastrakar picked the lone wicket for India thus far.

18:49 IST, February 15th 2023
Vastrakar leaks five runs in her 2nd over

Pooja Vastrakar leaked 5 runs in her second over. West Indies are 15/1 in four overs.

18:44 IST, February 15th 2023
Renuka Singh gives away 6 runs in her 2nd over

Renuka Singh gave away 6 runs in her 2nd over of the match. West Indies are batting at 10/1 in 3 overs.

18:37 IST, February 15th 2023
Pooja Vastrakar picks up 1st wicket for India

Hayley Matthews has been dismissed by Pooja Vastrakar for 2 off 6 balls. West Indies are 4/1 in 1.2 overs.

18:35 IST, February 15th 2023
Renuka Singh leaks 4 runs in 1st over

Renuka Singh gave away just 4 runs in the first over of the match. West Indies are 4/0 in 1 over. 

18:31 IST, February 15th 2023
Renuka Singh open the bowling for India

Renuka Singh takes the new ball for India in their match against the West Indies. 

18:30 IST, February 15th 2023
West Indies players take a knee against racism

West Indies players were seen taking a knee against racism before the start of the match. 

18:27 IST, February 15th 2023
Players take the field for the national anthem

Players of both teams have come out on the field for the national anthem of their respective nations. 

18:11 IST, February 15th 2023
India vs West Indies: Playing XIs

India XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Richa Ghosh (wk), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur.

West Indies XI: Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Rashada Williams (wk), Shakera Selman, Karishma Ramharack.

 

18:05 IST, February 15th 2023
Ind W vs WI W: West Indies won the toss and has opted to bat first

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews has won the toss and has opted to bat first. 

17:27 IST, February 15th 2023
Mandhana expected to return from injury!

India's vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is expected to return from an injury. She missed out on India's first match of the tournament against Pakistan.  

17:24 IST, February 15th 2023
India vs West Indies: Predicted Playing XIs

India Women: Yastika Bhatia/Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav and Renuka Singh Thakur.

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews (c), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Zaida James, Shamilia Connell, Rashada Williams (wk) and Shekera Selman.

 

