Indian Cricket Team Attempt Squid Game Challenge Ahead Of T20 World Cup; Watch

Squid game fever seems to grip the country with the popularity of the show rising day after day. Team India players who are currently playing the T20 World Cup were also made to take the Squid Game challenge. A video was posted on ICC Instagram handle where Indian cricket team players are seen testing the nerve-wracking game.

The video sees Indian Cricket Team players taking on the Dalgona challenge which is part of one of the episodes of the Squid game.

Squid Game challenge: Team India players take Dalgona challenge

If you are still wondering as to what is the Dalgona challenge well it requires players to carve out a tiny shape drawn in the candy without breaking it. Those who fail to do so are killed. Team India players who took part in the Squid Game challenge were Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. While Chakravarthy, KL Rahul, Suryakumar and Bumrah failed to complete the challenge as they ended up breaking their candies while trying to carve out the shapes. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami succeed to complete the Squid Game challenge with the help of the needle.

T20 World Cup: Team India beat Australia in second warm up match

Team India comfortably beat Australia by 8 wickets to win their second warm-up fixture before taking on Pakistan in the Super 12 stage. India dominated the proceedings with Ravichandran Ashwin doing the major damage picking up two wickets at the top leaving Australia at 11 for three. Aaron Finch, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh were dismissed cheaply. Steve Smith (57 off 48) and in-form Glenn Maxwell (37 off 28) did try to accelerate with a 61-run partnership. While Maxwell used his reverse sweep to good effect, Smith kept himself busy by rotating the strike. After Maxwell was dismissed by Rahul Chahar, Smith and Marcus Stoinis (41 not out off 25 balls) provided a much needed final flourish to the innings.

Team India started the chase on a strong note with Rohit Sharma hitting a half-century. Rohit Sharma (60 retired off 41) along with opening partner K L Rahul (39 off 31) helping India chase down Australia score of 152 for five in 17.5 overs. Suryakumar Yadav (38 not out off 27) came at number three in Kohli's absence and got valuable time in the middle which should boost his confidence going ahead. Hardik Pandya (14 not out off 8) came at four to finish the game