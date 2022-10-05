Indian Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane And Wife Radhika Blessed With A Baby Boy, Wishes Pour In

Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane and his wife Radhika have been blessed with a baby boy on Wednesday. The Mumbai-based batter took to his official social media handle to share the news with his fans and well-wishers. Ajinkya issued a statement, where he informed that both Radhika and the baby are "completely healthy" as he thanked everyone for their love and blessings.

"This morning Radhika and I welcomed out baby boy into the world. Both Radhika and the baby are doing well and are completely healthy. We'd like to thank you for all your love and blessings!" Rahane said in a statement on social media.

Wishes pour in for Rahane

Meanwhile, wishes have poured in for the 34-year-old cricketer with thousands of people taking to the comment section of the post to wish him well. Rahane's present and former teammates Cheteshwar Pujara, Robin Uthappa and Pragyan Ojha also congratulated the cricketer.

Here's how netizens reacted to the news of Ajinkya's second child.

This is Ajinkya and Radhika's second child as the couple had welcomed their daughter Aarya in October 2019. Ajinkya and Radhika had tied the knot in September 2014.

Ajinkya's recent performance

Ajinkya recently led the West Zone team to their record-breaking 19th Duleep Trophy title. West Zone beat South Zone by a massive margin of 294 runs. Ajinkya played a crucial role with the bat as he scored 250 runs in three matches. Ajinkya will next be seen in action for Mumbai in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he is expected to captain the side.

Rahane has not played for India since the Test match against South Africa in January 2022. The right-handed batter was dropped from the Test squad due to his consistent failures with the bat. Prior to being left out, Rahane was a mainstay in the Indian Test team under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. Rahane has played 82 Tests for India and has scored 4931 runs at an average of 38.52, including 12 hundreds and 25 half-centuries.

