Indian Cricketer Smriti Mandhana Visits Manchester United's Old Trafford Stadium; See Pics

The India Women's cricket team is currently in England where they are facing the host in the three-match T20I and ODI series. The T20I series is already underway with two matches already completed and both teams winning one match apiece. The official Twitter handle of Premier League India on Tuesday posted pictures of India women's team opener Smriti Mandhana taking out some time to visit the Old Trafford football stadium to fulfill her wish of watching Cristiano Ronaldo play.

Smriti Mandhana enjoys Manchester United vs Arsenal match

The 26-year-old cricketer shared the image on her Instagram handle and going by the caption of the post and the visuals, the video looks to have been taken during the Manchester United vs Arsenal match which took place Sunday, September 4. In the video, Mandhana is seen sitting between the fans and clapping for the Manchester United team after Marcus Rashford scored the goal against Arsenal. Mandhana captioned the image, "Experienced a dream matchday at Old Trafford. Watched CR7 play. That's one off the bucket list. Stuff of dreams".

India women vs England women 3rd T20I preview

The three-match series is currently locked at 1-1 following India's victory over England in the second T20I in Derby on Tuesday, September 13. England registered a thumping 9-wicket win over India in the first match. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team bounced back fantastically to win the second match of the series by 8 wickets. Sneh Rana was the pick of the bowlers with three scalps wickets, while Smriti Mandhana played a wonderful knock of 79 runs off just 53 balls. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also got some runs in that match. India will look to clinch the series by winning the series-decider at Bristol.

England Women on the other hand will look to improve their performance in the all-important 3rd T20I. Skipper Amy Jones would be expecting a better show from the openers Sophia Dunkley and Danni Wyatt. The England team management will also look to put some plan in place against Smriti Mandhana. If the host manages to dismiss the southpaw early in the innings, then the Indian middle order is likely to come under pressure. Expect a cracking encounter with the series on the line.