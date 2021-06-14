Indian Police Bust Pakistan Super League Betting Racket In Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh police on Sunday arrested four people over their alleged involvement in a betting racket concerning the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). According to news agency ANI, the four accused were arrested in Visakhapatnam in a joint operation conducted by the City Task Force and PM Palem police. The police found two LCD TVs, two laptops, three smartphones, a tab, five account books, a dongle, a communication box, and some cash in possession of the accused.

Mastermind on the run

The four accused have been identified as K. Ravi Kumar (29) of Akkayyapalem, T. Dhanunjaya (34) of Sujatha Nagar, M. Sivaji (29) of Srikakulam and V. Rambabu (43) of MVP Colony. The accused were reportedly betting on the 19th match of PSL 6 between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi, which was held on June 12 in Abu Dhabi. As per the report, the main culprit named CH Srinivasu, who was allegedly running the entire racket, is currently absconding as the police conduct search operations to find him. The police also said that further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

"City Task Force and PM Palem Police conducted a joint operation and arrested four persons on the information of cricket betting in Panorama Hills, Visakhapatnam. One CH Srinivasu alias Cable is organizing betting in Panorama Hills, Visakhapatnam. Pakistan Super League T20 started on June 9. The accused were betting on the match between Gladiators vs Peshawar teams. PM Palem and the task force police went and arrested the four accused, while residents of CH Srinivasu escaped," Circle Inspector (CI) Ravi Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI.

In February, three people were arrested from Bilaspur city in Chhattisgarh, where they were allegedly running a betting racket to organise bets for PSL matches. The accused were arrested with some cash, nine mobile phones, a LED TV, a laptop, and a set-up box. The remainder of PSL 6 began in Abu Dhabi earlier this month, more than two months after the postponement of the tournament in March.

(Image: AP/PTI/Representative Image)