Indian Spectators & Players Racially Abused By 'drunk' English Fans At Trent Bridge

During the first Test match between India and England, a few English fans reportedly hurled racial abuse at Indian spectators and players. On Day 2 of the first Test, a few English supporters shouted racial comments towards Indian spectators and insulted players, including Mohammed Shami and Virat Kohli, according to a 31-year-old British-Indian woman who had gone to Nottingham to watch the series opener. The woman took to Reddit to share her personal experience from the stands at Trent Bridge.

"On Day 2 of this test match, we sat in the family stand and there was a lot of provocation from England fans sitting behind us with them mocking the Indian players, we ignored it as my parents prefer to. Today, we were in a stand populated mostly by England fans and where the alcohol was flowing, the whole way through there was bad language and inflammatory gestures being used towards Indian players," the woman said in her Reddit post.

The woman alleged that a few English fans were continuously directing insults at Indian players fielding near the boundary line and when her family asked them to stop doing it they said, "Go back to India". The woman said she reported the incident to a steward, who ejected the fan, who had asked them to "Go back to India". Following the incident, the woman and her family were shifted to a stand mostly populated by Indian spectators but a few English fans from the other side kept chanting "Delta", referring to the Indian variant of the COVID-19 disease.

"We have always integrated, respected and practiced British values and this encounter today has made me ponder upon the state of the UK today, given that this derogatory and demeaning attitude seemed to be widespread across the ground. I’ve never felt an “us vs them” attitude until today and I’ve never felt my colour or heritage to present a challenge. Is the country deteriorating?" she added.

India vs England 1st Test

The first Test match between India and England ended in a draw as the last day was washed out due to rain. India needed 157 runs on Day 5 to win while England needed 9 wickets to turn the game in their favour. India was batting at 52/1 when the play was called off on Day 4. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara were on strike and were supposed to assume charge on Day 5 but the game never resumed.

After being bowled out for just 183 runs in their first innings, England batters managed to stage a comeback as they put 303 runs on the board in their second innings. England skipper Joe Root scored an amazing century to help his side cross the 300-run mark and take a lead of 208 runs. India had scored 278 runs in the second innings of the game and had a 95-run lead before going into the third inning.

Image: @TrentBridge/Twitter

