India's MCG Victory Forces Shoaib Akhtar To Take U-turn After Harsh Adelaide Criticism

Showering praise on India's performance against Australia in the Boxing Day Test, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar took a massive u-turn after his harsh criticism of the Men in Blue's rout at Adelaide in the first Test. Lauding the team's contribution despite the absence of key players including Virat Kohli, Mohammad Shami and Rohit Sharma, Akhtar remarked that the Men in Blue had 'crushed' Australia completely, leaving the hosts clueless. He also heaped praise on debutants Mohammad Siraj and Shubman Gill's performances at the MCG.

"After getting all-out for 36, to return for a Test without Shami, Rohit and captain Virat, what will Team India do? Team India will show character. They have crushed Australia. This is Team India. Characters are not made in crisis, they are exhibited. It was amazing to see the courage they have shown," said Akhtar in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

'Embarrassing for Australia'

Speaking of Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy, Akhtar said, "Rahane has captained in silence. Silently he made those bowling changes and he worked hard in silence and today his success is making the noise." Moreover, he also backed the Men in Blue to clinch the Border Gavaskar Trophy after having got the momentum on their side. "I was happy to see that instead of falling after being dominated in the first Test, India has risen. It was wonderful to watch," adding that the defeat was 'very embarrassing' for the Australians.

"Australia must be thinking what has just happened to them? This is very embarrassing for Australian after the win at Adelaide and now losing in such a manner. India which was down and out, to come back and show such courage. From now, the momentum is in India's hands. You will have to laud India's bench strength. They did not care who was absent from the XI," Akhtar said on Tuesday.

The Pakistani speedster had minced no words after India's batting collapsed at merely 36 in the first Test of the series at Adelaide. Coming down heavily on Team India's performance against Australia in the first Test at Adelaide, former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar mocked the Men in Blue's unwanted record of registering the lowest total in a Test innings since 1955. The former Pakistani speedster sarcastically highlighted Pakistan's lowest Test total which was registered back in 2002 and asserted that India had surpassed that record as well. Hinting at a change in captaincy, the 'Rawalpindi Express' said that Australia had crushed the 'mighty Indian batting lineup'.

"India has bettered our record. We (Pakistan) were cleaned up for 59 once and 53 then but India has surpassed us. Embarrassing, very embarrassing! It is very embarrassing to see the best batting lineup in the world come crushing down in front of Aussie bowling lineup," he had said.

India level series at the MCG

Staging a gutsy comeback in the second Test after the Adelaide rout, the touring Indian party without several key players defeated the Australians by 8 wickets to level the Test series 1-1 on Tuesday. The Indian bowlers worked in tandem to bundle the Aussies out for just 200 in their second innings as the batsmen just had to chase a paltry total of 70 which they did in style.

