India's Men Hockey Team Gift Autographed Hockey Stick To PM Modi In Celebratory Meetup

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hosted a celebratory breakfast meetup for the Olympic-returned Indian athletes at his residence, a day after lauding the impressive performance of the country's contingent at the Tokyo Olympics. The athletes have come with an impressive haul of seven medals, including Neeraj Chopra's fleeting win in Javelin Throw. The Indian Hockey Team presented PM Modi with an autographed hockey stick at the event. The team created an iconic moment by India, winning a medal after 41 years.

India's Olympic Contingent hosted by PM Modi

The Olympic contingent was present at the Prime Minister's official residence 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, to have breakfast with him after they bagged the best ever show for the country in the history of the Olympic games. Modi, who hailed the athletes on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day at the Red Fort, was seen talking to PV Sindhu, who, with her bronze medal, has become the second Indian and first woman to win two Olympic medals. She also got along the silver medal she had won at Rio five years ago.

India's first-ever gold medalist in track and field, Neeraj Chopra was also seen posing with the Prime Minister. Apart from them was also present the wrestling contingent, which bagged two medals at the games; Ravi Dahiya won a silver and Bajrang Punia a bronze medal.

Vinesh Phogat, who has been suspended by the WFI on indisciplinary grounds, was also present with young Anshu Malik, Seema Bisla and Coach Jagmander Singh. Other medal-winning players included Mirabai Chanu, who opened India's account at the Games on the first day competitions with a silver medal and bronze-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain.

Along with the boxing, shooting and athletics contingents was also present the ever-impressive Indian Women's Hockey Team, which marked history by reaching the semifinals

In his Independence Day speech, the Prime Minister mentioned that the country was proud of all the contenders who represented India at the games, brought glory to the nation and that their feat has inspired future generations. The country's highest medal tally ever included one Gold, two silver, and four bronze medals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be interacting with the Indian para-athlete contingent on Tuesday at 11 am through a video conference for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

(Inputs from ANI)

(IMAGE-ANI)