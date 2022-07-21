Last Updated:

India's Navdeep Saini Follows In Washington Sundar's Footsteps, Bags Fifer On County Debut

After Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini bagged a five-wicket haul on his County debut during the Kent vs Warwickshire, County Championships Division 1 game.

Team India pacer Navdeep Saini made his County Championship debut for Kent, during the ongoing Division One match against Warwickshire, and returned with a five-wicket haul. Interestingly, Team India allrounder Washington Sundar also returned with a five-wicket haul on his County debut for Lancashire on the same day, playing in his debut match. Meanwhile, Saini was roped in by Kent last week and is set to play three County Championship and five Royal London Cup matches for the team.

Coming back to the Kent vs Warwickshire, County Championship Division One match, Saini returned with the figures of 5/72 in 18 overs and was the highest wicket-taker for the team in the 2nd innings of the match. His clinical bowling effort helped Kent to reduce Warwickshire to 225/10 in 85.1 overs in their first batting innings. Kent earlier scored 165 runs in their first innings, and currently find themselves at 198/4 in 63 overs, in the third innings of the match.

Watch Navdeep Saini's five-wicket haul for Kent on County debut:

More about Washington Sundar's fifer on County debut-

On the other hand, Lancashire county signed Indian allrounder Washington Sundar for the remainder of the County Championship Division One season. Making his debut against Northamptonshire, Sundar returned with figures of 5/76 in 22 overs in the first innings of the match. He helped Lancashire to reduce the opposition at 235/10 before Lancashire were bowled out on the score of 132 runs. 

Watch Washington Sundar's five-wicket haul:

A closer look at Navdeep Saini and Washington Sundar's international career-

Having said that, both cricketers are young in their careers and their performance in the County Championships will certainly elevate their stance. Saini has played a total of 21 international games so far in his international career and has contributed with 23 wickets across formats. Representing India in two Test matches, Saini has contributed with four wickets, while he has six and 13 wickets to his name in the ODI and T20I formats, respectively.

Meanwhile, Sundar has played a total of 39 international games for India across formats. He has contributed with six wickets in four Test matches, five wickets in four ODI matches, and 25 wickets in 31 T20I matches. At the same time, Sundar has also made a mark for himself with his batting skills for India.

While he has scored a total of 265 runs in the Test format, his best knock so far is an unbeaten knock of 96* runs, which came against England in 2021. He has three half-centuries to his credit in the longest format. At the same time, he has scored 57 and 47 runs respectively in the ODI and T20I formats.

