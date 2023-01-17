India's Predicted XI Vs New Zealand: Kuldeep Or Chahal, Who Will Start In 1st ODI Vs NZ?

A three-match ODI series between India and New Zealand is scheduled to kickstart, beginning on January 18. The opening game is slated to be played on Wednesday in Hyderabad. On January 21 and 24, Raipur and Indore will host the second and third games, respectively. India and New Zealand are on a winning streak and will look to continue the same in the upcoming series following victories against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, respectively. Earlier this month, New Zealand overcame Pakistan 2-1 in an ODI series while India completely swept Sri Lanka in their three-match encounter.

The BCCI has announced a 16-member squad for the series with Rohit Sharma as captain and Hardik Pandya as his deputy. KL Rahul has been given break due to family commitments. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan has also received a chance after his brilliant knock against Bangladesh late last year. Kishan became only the fourth Indian batter to score a century in ODI cricket. He is expected to play as a wicketkeeper-batsman in the first ODI on Wednesday to fill in KL Rahul's shoes.

Washington Sundar might also get an opportunity to feature in the first ODI against New Zealand given that Axar Patel has also been given a break from the series. As per the BCCI, Patel is set to miss out on the ODI series against New Zealand due to family commitments.

India's predicted XI for 1st ODI vs New Zealand

1. Rohit Sharma (c)

2. Shubman Gill

3. Virat Kohli

4. Shreyas Iyer

5. Suryakumar Yadav

6. Ishan Kishan (wk)

7. Hardik Pandya

8. Washington Sundar

9. Kuldeep Yadav/Yuzvendra Chahal

10. Mohammed Siraj

11. Umran Malik/Arshdeep Singh

India vs New Zealand: Full squads

India’s ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.

New Zealand's ODI squad against India: Tom Latham (Captain), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell [for Matt Henry], Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

