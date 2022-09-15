India's Radha Yadav Pulls Off Jonty Rhodes-esque Catch And Run-out Vs England- WATCH

Indian women's cricket team player Radha Yadav displayed a high level of athleticism on the field during the second T20I against England on Tuesday. Yadav started off by saving a boundary near the sweeper cover region before inflicting a run-out to dismiss Alice Capsey in the third over of England's innings. The 22-year-old collected the ball near the boundary line and quickly threw it to her captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who then passed it to wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh to complete the run-out.

ENG vs IND: Radha Yadav takes superb catch - WATCH

Yadav also grabbed an incredible diving catch later in the game to dismiss Bryony Smith off Sneh Rana's bowling. Smith tried to play a lofted shot off Rana's bowling in the 8th over when Yadav came from nowhere and took a stunning diving catch to send the England batter back to the pavilion for 16 off 15 balls. Here's the video of Yadav's all-round masterclass from Tuesday's game.

England Women vs India Women

As far as the match is concerned, England Women won the toss and elected to bat first at the County Ground in Bristol. Batting first, England scored 142/6 in 20 overs courtesy of a 51-run knock from Freya Kemp. Maia Bouchier also contributed with the ball as she scored 34 off 26 deliveries. Rana registered a three-wicket haul for India, while Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma picked one wicket each.

In the second innings, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma started off by forging a 55-run opening partnership for India. Verma was dismissed in the 6th over by Sophie Ecclestone for 10 off 17 balls. Dayalan Hemalatha was clean bowled by Freya Davies for 9 off 10 balls. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur then joined Mandhana in the middle and finished the game with 20 balls remaining. While Mandhana remained unbeaten at 79 off 53 deliveries, Kaur scored 29 not out off 22 balls.

India Women won the game by 8 wickets to level the three-match series 1-1. England Women had won the first T20I by 9 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series. The third T20I is scheduled to be played on Thursday to decide the winner of the contest.

Image: Twitter/SonySports