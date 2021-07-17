India's Skippers Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan Sweat It Out Ahead Of England, Lanka Series

Team India's captains - Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan on Saturday shared their pictures from the training sessions ahead of their series against England and Sri Lanka respectively. While Shikhar Dhawan & Co. will take on Sri Lanka in the limited-over ODI and T20 series starting from July 18, Virat Kohli & team will take on the County Championship XI in a three-day warm-up match starting from July 20. Virat Kohli will be leading Team India's 20-member squad against England starting from August 4.

Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan sweat it out in nets

Virat Kohli shared pictures from the net sessions in which he can be seen coming to his stance to play his trademark cover-drive. Virat Kohli shared the pictures with the caption, "When you absolutely love what you do, everything just flows."

When you absolutely love what you do, everything just flows ❤️🏏 pic.twitter.com/ket7qq2vDg — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 17, 2021

On the other hand, Shikhar Dhawan will be captaining India for the first time when they take on Sri Lanka in the first ODI on Sunday. Dhawan took to his Instagram and shared his picture along with a video of his batting in nets. Dhawan shared the video with the caption, "Preparations done. Now it’s time to go out there and get the job done"

Ind vs SL schedule

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Saturday announced the new schedule of the white-ball series between India and Sri Lanka. As per the official release, "Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) in consultation with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to reschedule the dates of the ODI and T20I series."

"The move is aimed at providing more time for the Sri Lanka National Players and the Support Staff to complete required health protocols before getting onto the field, following the detection of two members (Batting Coach and Data Analyst) of the National Squad as COVID Positive," added Sri Lanka Cricket.

Earlier the India vs Sri Lanka series was slated to start on July 13.

18th July, 1st ODI (Colombo)

20th July 2nd ODI (Colombo)

23rd July 3rd ODI (Colombo)

25th July 1st T20 (Colombo)

27th July 2nd T20 (Colombo)

India vs England series schedule

The India vs England five-match Test series is due to start from August 4. England travelled to India to play series of Test series in the month of February which they went onto lose 1-3. England also lost its previous Test series against New Zealand by 1-0. The England team would be looking forward to making a comeback in upcoming India vs England Test series with the 1st Test at Trent Bridge (4-8 Aug), 2nd Test at Lord’s (12-16 Aug), 3rd Test at Headingley Carnegie (25-29 August), 4th Test at The Oval (2-6 Sep) and the 5th Test at Old Trafford Cricket Ground (10-14 Sep).

(Image Credits: Shikhardofficial_Insta/@IMVKohli/Twitter)