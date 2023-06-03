India's Test Kit For WTC 2023 Final Unveiled: Pictures Inside

The wait for the much anticipated Adidas kit has finally come to an end as BCCI took to social media to launch the official jerseys for the three formats. A video was shared by the Indian cricket board, which officially kick-started the Adidas-BCCI pairing as a multi-year contract has been signed earlier. The kit maker giants will continue to provide kits for all three formats, ODI, Test, and T20I.

New India Test jerseys revealed, see pics

Adidas India has finally shared the first look at the coveted Test jersey ahead of the World Test Championship final. Team India will be wearing their new jerseys for the first time when they take on Australia in the World Test Championship finals starting on 7th June. The iconic off-white jersey has been given a touch of blue stripe and even the 'India' written on the front is in bold blue.

The jersey is made up of Polyester and will be available for cricket lovers very shortly. Adidas will be the sole supplier for every cricket merchandise from training kit to training gear for the stipulated time. The likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been seen posing in the brand-new kit. Let's have a look at the fresh Test jerseys.

The men in blue are likely to wear this jersey in the upcoming g WTC Final at the Oval.