India's Yastika Bhatia Shows Great Alertness To Stump Unaware Sri Lanka Batter; WATCH

Indian Women's Cricket Team wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia pulled off an amazing stumping during the second ODI match against Sri Lanka on Monday. Yastika showed a great presence of mind to dismiss Anushka Sanjeewani for 25 runs. The 21-year-old quickly dislodged the bails after seeing Sanjeewani walk in a leisurely way to the crease after playing the delivery from Deepti Sharma in the 23rd over of the game. The video of the stumping is now going viral on social media.

In the video posted on FanCode's official Twitter account, Yastika can be seen picking up the ball and flicking it back towards the stumps to dismiss Sanjeewani. Sanjeewani probably thought the Indian keeper would not attempt the stumping and did not make any effort to return to the crease in time. The Sri Lankan batter was seen strolling around the crease after defending the delivery from Deepti Sharma. She was ruled run out by the third umpire for 25 off 44 balls. Here's the video of the dismissal.

What separates good keepers from the best? Alertness! @YastikaBhatia showed sheer wit and presence of mind with this "stumping"!



India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2nd ODI

As far as the second ODI is concerned, India dominated Sri Lanka to win the match by 10 wickets with 146 balls remaining. India won the toss and elected to field first against the hosts. They managed to bowl Sri Lanka out for a mere total of 173 runs. Apart from Ama Kanchana, who remained unbeaten at 47 off 83 balls, none of the other Sri Lankan batters were able to put up a significant score. Nilakshi de Silva was the second-highest individual scorer for Sri Lanka as he hit 32 off 62 balls.

Chamari Athapaththu and Anushka Sanjeewani also contributed by scoring 27 and 25 runs, respectively. For India, Renuka Singh picked up a four-wicket haul, while Meghna Singh and Deepti Sharma each scalped two wickets under their belt. The Indian batters then chased down the target in just 25.4 overs. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana forged an unbeaten opening partnership of 174 runs to help India secure the win. With their second consecutive victory, India have now secured the three-match ODI series as well. Earlier, India won the T20I series 2-1.

