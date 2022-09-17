Indigo Aircraft With Road Safety World Series Cricketers Grounded At Kanpur: Report

An IndiGo flight going from Kanpur to Indore could not take off on Friday after a technical fault was discovered. However, another aircraft for the passengers was arranged to continue their journey to Indore. There are reports of IndiGO flights carrying international cricket players for the Road Safety World Series.

Road Safety World series: Cricketers left stranded due to flight problem

According to the ANI tweet, IndiGO in its statement said that an aircraft bound to Indore was grounded at Kanpur airport due to a technical snag. An alternate aircraft has been arranged for passengers. A couple of days back Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar shared an image from inside the IndiGo flight where he and Yuvraj Singh were travelling along with other famous cricket players. The Road Safety World Series is taking place in four cities Kanpur, Indore, Dehradun, and Raipur. The 22-day tournament started on September 10 with Raipur playing host to the two semifinals and the final, which will be held on October 1.

An IndiGO aircraft bound to Indore grounded at Kanpur airport due to a technical snag. An alternate aircraft has been arranged for passengers: IndiGO pic.twitter.com/0UblJWrJbU — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2022



Domestic Air traffic increases in January to August period

The number of passengers carried by domestic airlines surged to 770.70 lakh in January-August 2022 period as against 460.45 lakh recorded during the corresponding period of the last year, registering a year-on-year growth of 67.38 per cent, as per the official data released on Friday. As per ANI report data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the number of passengers carried by domestic airlines rose to 101.16 lakh in August 2022 as compared to 67.01 lakh in August 2021.

On a month-on-month basis, domestic air traffic increased by 3 per cent in August 2022. Domestic air traffic in July 2022 stood at 97 lakh. It increased to over 1 crore in August 2022. IndiGo- India's largest airline flew the largest number of passengers with a market share of 58 per cent. The Tata Group's airlines including Air India, Vistara and AirAsia India, together had a market share of 24 per cent in August.