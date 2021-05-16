Indrani Roy reveals one tip from MS Dhoni she still tries to implement while training

West Bengal wicketkeeper-batter Indrani Roy has received her maiden call up for team India as BCCI announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming series against England. Indrani, who plays for Jharkhand in domestic cricket, revealed an important piece of advice she received from former India cricket captain MS Dhoni a few years ago. While speaking to Sportstar, Indrani said that Dhoni had asked her to work on reflexes to improve her wicket-keeping skills during one of the training sessions a couple of years ago.

Indrani said that she still tries to remember the advice whenever she hits the ground for training. Indrani further added that her hard work has paid off and she will try to make the most of the opportunity and learn from the senior players in the squad during the England tour. Indrani has been named one of the wicketkeeper-batters for the one-off Test match and three-game ODI and T20I series against England slated to be played next month.

Indrani changed her domestic team a few years ago and since then she has been performing well in domestic cricket. Indrani received her maiden call-up on the back of a scintillating performance in the Senior One-day Competition, where she scored a whopping 456 runs in just 8 games, finishing the tournament as leading run-scorer. Indrani said she will give her best if selected in the playing XI next month.

Indian women's squad for England tour

India’s Senior Women squad for Test & ODI: Mithali Raj (C), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Indrani Roy (WK), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

India’s Senior Women squad for T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur (C) Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Indrani Roy (WK), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simran Dil Bahadur.

(Image Credit: PTI/Twitter)

