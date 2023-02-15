The Indian Women cricket team will aim to maintain their winning streak when they take on West Indies in the T20 World Cup at the Newland's Cricket Ground in South Africa. The Women in blue made a winning start to their World Cup campaign with a seven-wicket win over archrival Pakistan while West Indies lost their opening encounter to England Women by seven wickets.

India should be boosted by the return of Smriti Mandhana who missed the last clash against Pakistan. Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh and Shafali Varma had their contribution in the first match and Mandhana's addition could see Yastika Bhatia paving the way for her in the starting lineup.

Indian bowlers lost their momentum in the last few overs and they cannot afford to repeat the same mistake and are in dire need of a win. It was completely a one-sided affair against the Three Lions and the West Indians would be hoping to return to winning ways.

When and where will India (W) vs West Indies (W) match be played?

The India Women vs West Indies Women match will be played at the Newland's Cricket Ground on 15th February.

When will the India (W) vs West Indies (W) match start in India?

The India (W) vs West Indies (W) match will start in India at 6:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the India (W) vs West Indies (W) match in India?

The live telecast of India (W) vs West Indies (W) can be watched on the Star Sports network in India. The live streaming will be available on Disney Hotstar.

How to watch the live streaming of the India (W) vs West Indies (W) match in India?

The live streaming of India (W) vs West Indies (W) will be available on Disney Hotstar.

How to watch India (W) vs West Indies (W) in the UK?

India (W) vs West Indies (W) can be watched on the Sky Sports Network in the UK at 1:30 PM BST and will be live streamed on SkyGO & Sky Sports mobile app.

How to watch India (W) vs West Indies (W) match in the US?

India (W) vs West Indies (W) can be watched on Willow TV in the US at 8:00 AM EST and will be live streamed on ESPN and its mobile app

India’s squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk) Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey