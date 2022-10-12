Team India dished out a superb performance with the ball to help the team clinch a series victory in Delhi on Tuesday. Shikhar Dhawan led the side which went on to win the match by seven wickets and pocketed the ODI series 2-1. Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the star of the show amassing four wickets. Stand-in skipper Dhawan posted a video of Team India's celebration from inside the dressing room after handing a heavy defeat to the Proteas at home.

Dhawan leads Team India's wild dressing room celebrations: Watch

After winning the ODI series with the second-string team, Shikhar Dhawan took to Instagram and shared a video in which Team India players were seen grooving to a popular Punjabi song.

Team India head coach for the series, VVS Laxman, took to his Twitter and posted a video in which the 36-year-old opener can be seen choreographing the steps of the song for his teammates. In the video, Dhawan can be heard telling his teammates, “Saare oye saare saare step karna abhi” (All of you do the steps now), before showcasing the same to his teammates.

. @SDhawan25 leading the team not just on the field, but off the field as well.

Brilliant camaraderie among the boys, great to watch. Bolo Tara Ra ra#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/BYqk14cXbd — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 11, 2022

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: As it happened

Team India skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to field first. South Africa appointed David Miller as the skipper for the third match which made it three different captains for all three matches. Temba Bavuma led the team in the first match, while Keshav Maharaj was named skipper in the second ODI.

Indian bowlers steamrolled through the South African batting line-up to bowl them out for their lowest ODI score. The Proteas were bowled out for 99 runs in 27.1 overs. Washington Sundar started the slide with the wicket of Quinton de Kock for 6 runs. Mohammed Siraj then removed Janneman Malan and Reeza Hendricks before Shahbaz Ahmed accounted for the wickets of Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen.

Sundar then cleaned up stand-in captain David Miller on 7 before Kuldeep Yadav wrapped up the tail quickly. Chasing a paltry 100 runs, Dhawan and Shubman Gill got India off to a strong start. While Dhawan departed on 8, Gill was dismissed for 49 runs. Shreyas Iyer, who hit the purple patch in the series, took the team across the finish line as India completed the run-chase in just 19.1 overs. Dhawan had a forgetful series scoring just 25 runs across the three matches against the Proteas.