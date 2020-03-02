INT Vs LAM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Alicante T10 Match Details

The third match of the ongoing Alicante T10 League 2020 season will be played between Intellectuals and La Manga. The INT vs LAM live match will be played at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club in Albir, Spain on March 2. The INT vs LAM live match will start at 6:30 PM IST. Here is our INT vs LAM Dream11 team, INT vs LAM match prediction, INT vs LAM playing 11 and INT vs LAM Dream11 prediction that will bring you the best INT vs LAM live match results.

Also Read | Dream11 CEP Vs SOP: Match Prediction, Analysis And Squad Updates

INT vs LAM Dream11 Prediction: Preview

The 2020 season of Alicante T10 League is the inaugural edition of the Spain-based cricket tournament. Six teams are participating in the event. Among the players participating in the upcoming third game, Laurence McGarry is rated very highly as a wicketkeeper-batsman while all-rounders like Christopher Horne and Gordon Neve form a potent middle-order for the Intellectuals.

Meanwhile, La Manga also looks a balanced side with batsmen like Paul Fletcher and Adam Algar. Their primary bowler Connor Wood is expected to take charge with the ball and Charlie Rumistrzewicz is their star all-rounder.

Also Read | Afridi Cites Lack Of Power-hitters In Pakistan As Reason For Bad Form

INT vs LAM Dream11 Prediction: Squads to create INT vs LAM playing 11

Here are the squads to create the INT vs LAM playing 11.

INT vs LAM Dream11 Prediction: INT Squad

Muhammad Shahfique, Sadeem Muhammad, Aslam Dogar, Atle Barlaup, Christopher Horne, Gordon Neve, Hassan Askari, Husnain Akram, Ismail Baig, Jon Brown, Nadeem Muhammad, Noman Ahmad, Sulman Ullah Ihsan, Umair Akram, Hafiz Abid, Laurence McGarry, Usman Mirza.

INT vs LAM Dream11 Prediction: LAM Squad

Joel Brook, Jonathan Kinsella, Kieran Wood, Neil Brook, Paul Fletcher, Paul Sadler, Tommy Knowles, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Ollie Jarvis, Ollie Richardson, Paul Harvey, Pawitter Singh, Sohail Khan, Adam Algar, Alfie Court, Amendeep Singh, Andy Mccullock, Connor Wood, Hugh James.

Also Read | Maharashtra Vs Uttar Pradesh: Vijay Hazare Trophy Preview, Details

INT vs LAM Dream11 prediction: INT vs LAM Dream11 team

Here is the INT vs LAM Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points -

Wicketkeeper – Laurence McGarry

All-rounder – Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Ollie Jarvis, Christopher Horne

Batsmen – Kieran Wood (c), Umair Akram, Sadeem Muhammad, Adam Algar

Bowlers – Alfie Court, Connor Wood, Amendeep Singh

INT vs LAM Dream11 prediction: INT vs LAM match prediction

Intellectuals start off as favourites to win the INT vs LAM live match as per the INT vs LAM match prediction.

Please note that the above INT vs LAM Dream11 prediction is made according to our own analysis. The INT vs LAM Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni Puts National Selectors In The Spot After Turning Down Opportunity To Play For Jharkhand