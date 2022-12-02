Dwayne Bravo was one of the most prominent players to not feature in the list of 991 cricketers who were named in the initial list of players who will be auctioned at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Auction. While the cricket world wondered about the reason, Bravo dropped another bombshell by announcing his retirement from the coveted tournament. However, the 39-year-old is all set to join Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as their new bowling coach.

It is pertinent to mention that Bravo was one of the biggest names that were not retained by the IPL franchises ahead of the IPL 2023 auctions. Bravo is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to ever feature in the tournament. The Caribbean player played in every season of IPL, except for the 2017 season when he failed to appear for Gujarat Titans due to an injury.

Dwyane Bravo’s IPL retirement takes the Internet by a storm

While the cricket fans in India were excited to see Bravo re-joining CSK with a new job role, they were also upset about the fact that the Caribbean player will not ply his trade as a player. “Thank you, Dwayne Bravo for the amazing memories in the field as a player. You're one of the greatest ever to play IPL. And all the best for next chapter in IPL as coach with CSK!,” a Twitter user wrote.

161 matches.

1560 runs.

183 wickets.

4 times IPL champion.

Highest wickettaker in IPL history.



Thank you, Dwayne Bravo for the amazing memories in the field as a player. You're one of the greatest ever to play IPL. And all the best for next chapter in IPL as coach with CSK! pic.twitter.com/7SXMTLyZfZ — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) December 2, 2022

Dwayne Bravo won't be seen in IPL 2023



So it's probably the end of Bravo's IPL career



We will miss you legend ❤️ — RockstaR MK (@RockstarMK11) December 1, 2022

He came

He saw

He conquered it All

And He left silently

That's Dwayne Bravo Aka DJ Bravo for you💛🦁

Feel lucky indeed to witness your entire career for CSK

It was a sweet,special and a magical journey together @DJBravo47 @ChennaiIPL#WhistlePodu #IPL pic.twitter.com/Pgb5srwb8K — Chennai Love🇳🇱💚💜🦁🇳🇱 (@fan_chennaiyin) December 2, 2022

Dwayne Bravo 🤝



Bravo retires from IPL to take up a coaching role with CSK ahead of #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/DVK3GeGjZT — sanjiv 070 (@SanjivV070) December 2, 2022

Dwayne Bravo's sensational IPL career

Bravo is the highest wicket-taker in the history of the prestigious tournament with a total of 183 wickets. This tally is 13 wickets more than the second-placed Lasith Malinga and 17 wickets more than the next active bowler with the most wickets, Yuzvendra Chahal. Alongside his stellar tally of wickets in the IPL, Bravo also amassed 1560 runs at a strike rate of 129.57.