Inzamam Ul Haq Backs Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam, Slams PCB For Meddling In Team Selection

Former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq has lambasted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after it was reportedly revealed that the current captain Babar Azam is unhappy with the players selected in the squads to tour South Africa and Zimbabwe next month.

Meanwhile, Inzamam has also expressed disappointment at PCB chief selector Mohammad Wasim as well.

While interacting on his YouTube video, Inzy said the important thing is that team is selected with consultation and as said by him on numerous occasions, the captain is the most important person. Giving further clarification on the same, the iconic batsman mentioned that the chief selector and the coach are not the most important people because they cannot go inside the ground.

"Babar Azam is not impressed with the team selection and Mohammad Wasim is saying it’s not your concern. How can Mohammad Wasim say such a thing to Babar Azam? This is surprising. Now, where are those statements of Mohammad Wasim and the policies of the board saying that the captain will have the full authority and will have the main role in the selection?” the 1992 World Cup winner wondered.

Pakistan's tours to South Africa & Zimbabwe

Pakistan will be touring the 'Rainbow Nation' for three ODIs and four T20Is that will be played between April 2-16. The matches will be contested at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, and the SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Babar Azam & Co. will then be heading to the other corner of Africa i.e. Zimbabwe in April-May to play two Tests and three T20Is. As of now, the official dates have not been confirmed.

