Inzamam-ul-Haq Claims Rishabh Pant's Self-confidence Greater Than Many Indian Legends

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has evolved immensely as a Test batsman in the last few months. The southpaw, who was renowned for attacking bowlers from the word go, has developed the ability to play according to the match situation. Pant's maturity and control were once again on display during Day 2 of the fourth and final Test between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad when he scored a match-defining century in the series decider.

Inzamam-ul-Haq likens Rishabh Pant to legendary Virender Sehwag

The Rishabh Pant century vs England left the cricketing fraternity in awe of him. The dynamic batsman smashed a sensational ton to bail his side out of trouble and also helped them take control of the all-important game. Pant's innings was an absolute masterclass as he batted with utmost care in the first half and successfully shifted gears in the second half of his knock. The Indian stumper scored a stunning 101 off 118 deliveries to bring up his third century in Test cricket. The Rishabh Pant century was studded with 13 boundaries and two sixes.

Since then, a lot of praise has been heaped on Rishabh Pant with a plethora of former cricketers lauding the youngster. The latest addition to the long list of Pant's admirers is former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq who feels he is watching a left-handed version of Virender Sehwag every time the 23-year old is batting.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Inzamam said that Rishabh Pant is absolutely brilliant. He added that after a long time, he has seen a player on whom pressure seems to have no effect. Further heaping praise on Pant, the former Pakistan cricketer reckoned that even if six wickets are down at 146, the way he starts his innings, no one does. Inzamam also commended Pant's ability to play his strokes, irrespective of the pitch or how many runs the other team has scored. He opined that Pant equally good against spinners and fast bowlers and he thoroughly enjoys watching him. According to Inzamam, watching Rishabh Pant bat is like watching Virender Sehwag bat left-handed.

Comparing Pant with Sehwag, Inzamam said that he has played with the former Indian opener and he too didn't bother about other factors. He added that when Sehwag used to bat, it didn't matter to him how the pitch behaved or what kind of bowling attack the opponent had as he just kept playing his strokes, even if the fielders were on the boundary. Inzamam reckoned that after Sehwag, it's the first time he has seen a player, for whom nothing else matters

Inzamam further said that ever since he has started taking a note, it's not that Pant's only doing it in India, he did it in Australia as well. He stated that Pant didn't get to score centuries because he plays at his own pace. The Pakistan veteran reiterated that after a long time, he has seen such a player. Likening Pant to the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Inzamam said that the way Rishabh Pant plays is amazing. He also said that the kind of self-confidence Pant has is surprising and he hasn't come across a player like him in cricket.

SOURCE: AP/ CRICKET.COM.AU