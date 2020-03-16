IPL 2019: This Beautiful Rajini-esque Poster Of Ravichandran Ashwin Will Make You Wish The Kings XI Punjab Were Really Making A Movie

The 12th edition of IPL is about to get underway in a couple of days time and with the World Cup to follow, all the Cricket lovers will be kept on their toes for the next couple of months. While some teams will be looking to add another trophy in their cabinet, there will also be some teams who will be eyeing their maiden IPL title. One of those teams is Kings XI Punjab.

Before starting their IPL campaign this season, Kings XI Punjab decided to show some respect to their captain Ravichandran Ashwin on Twitter, putting out a poster of him that can only be described as being 'Rajini-esque':

Badshaah. King. Raja - Call him whatever you want, @ashwinravi99 is coming to turn things around 💪



Presenting #SaddaPunjab da swag vala skipper - Ravinder Paaji 👑



March 25th. Save the date 🗓 pic.twitter.com/HS3sLal5mz — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) March 21, 2019

The Punjab franchise has never been able to stake their claim on the trophy in the past 11 seasons. They had reached the semi-final of the inaugural edition in 2008. The closest they had come to the trophy was in 2014 where they had finished as the runners-up after going down to Kolkata Knight Riders in the penultimate over of the match.

Kings XI Punjab had roped in Ravichandran Ashwin and also appointed him as their captain last year. They started on a promising note and within no time topped the table and were right up there for the first half of the tournament. However, things fell apart for them as they were sent crashing down to the seventh position due to five consecutive losses and they failed to make the playoffs.

Nonetheless, the Punjab team can take heart from the fact that they were very effective in the first half and had started their season on the right note last year. On the other hand, Ashwin will be desperate for success as he looks to bamboozle the batsmen with his carrom ball. He did not have a great season last year as he could only manage to pick 10 scalps in all the 14 games that he played.

Kings XI Punjab begin their IPL campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 25 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.