IPL 2020: Ajit Agarkar Picks Mumbai & Delhi As The Two Best Teams Of The Tournament

Former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar has said that Delhi and the title-holders Mumbai have emerged as the two best teams in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Currently, Mumbai and Delhi are the top two placed teams in the points table so far and both sides have 10 points from seven matches. The reigning champions had got the better of Shreyas Iyer & Co. during their recent league encounter on Sunday night.

The two best teams': Ajit Agarkar

Speaking on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected', Agarkar said: "It's such a close tournament, so many ups, and downs, but clearly Mumbai Indians & Delhi Capitals look like the two best teams - form-wise and personnel-wise. KKR, in my opinion, got a real bonus win against CSK. They are my third team. The fourth team for me is between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. I had CSK at the start of the tournament, but at the moment, these two teams look slightly better than what CSK is playing."

Mumbai halt Delhi's winning run

The four-time winners defeated Delhi in the Dream11 IPL 2020 league match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Sunday. The Rohit Sharma-led side halted Delhi's winning run by the virtue of this five-wicket win.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Delhi managed to post a competitive total of 162/4 from their 20 overs riding on opener Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 52-ball 69. In reply, half-centuries from Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav (both 53 each) helped the four-time winners get past the finish line in the final over with a couple of balls to spare.

Mumbai will now take on the two-time winners Kolkata at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Friday while the Shreyas Iyer-led side will lock horns with northern rivals Rajasthan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Wednesday.



