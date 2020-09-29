IPL 2020: Bangalore Overcome Mumbai In A Nerve-wracking Super Over As Skipper Kohli Shines

Bangalore got back to winning ways as they beat a confident Mumbai in a nerve-wracking Super Over at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Monday. Skipper Virat Kohli hit the winning runs to take his team over the line.



ABD-Shivam Dube help Bangalore post a stiff 201/3

After being put in to bat by Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma, the three-time finalists got off to a dream start as openers Devdutt Padikkal (54) & Aaron Finch (52) added 81 runs for the opening stand. However, Mumbai struck back with two quick wickets including that of skipper Kohli for a 10-ball 3. Once Padikkal was dismissed, it appeared as if the defending champions would restrict Bangalore to a managable total. However, it was not to be as AB de Villiers (55*) and Shivam Dube (27*) added 47 runs for the fourth-wicket stand with some explosive batting performances towards the backend of the innings as the three-time runners up finished with 201/3 from their 20 overs.

Ishan Kishan-Kieron Pollard take the game into a Super Over

In reply, Mumbai seemed down and out when they lost their top-order for 78/4. However, youngster Ishan Kishan (99) and Kieron Pollard (60*) ignited Mumbai's hopes with a 119-run stand for the fifth-wicket. Pollard hit a boundary of the final ball of the match to level the scores as the match headed into a Super Over.



Coming back to the Super Over, Navdeep Saini restricted Mumbai to 7/1 and in reply, skipper Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers helped Bangalore register a famous win in the final two balls of the Super Over.

