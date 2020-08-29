IPL 2020: Brad Hogg Reveals Why Delhi Capitals Won't Perform Well In The Upcoming Season

Brad Hogg has revealed why he reckons that the Delhi Capitals might not do well in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Even though the Delhi side features a lot of promising young guns, but still Hogg is not convinced that the Shreayas Iyer-led side can make much of an impact in this tournament.

At the same time, the former Australian frontline spinner has also said that the Capitals depend too much on one of their star overseas players.

'Their flaw is': Brad Hogg

“The Delhi Capitals’ top six looks very formidable, a mixture of experience with youngsters. They have got Dhawan at the top, along with Prithvi Shaw, Pant and Iyer. So, they are going to make plenty of runs. The acquisition of Ashwin is an absolute beauty, quality leadership, good spinner, also can handle the bat in the middle overs. That adds a little bit of depth to their batting and spin department,” said the veteran left-arm spinner while interacting on his YouTube channel. “Their flaw is their depth in pace. They rely too heavily on Rabada. If Rabada gets injured, Delhi Capitals are in a lot of trouble. The other flaw they have is that they don’t have depth and quality in their overseas contingent. And the relationship between Ashwin and Ponting with the Mankad. That’s the first thing they have to get under control. Delhi Capitals, because they don’t have the quality pace attack, they are going to finish round about 7th,” the two-time World Cup winner added.

Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020

The Capitals had finished third last season after losing to the eventual runners-up CSK in Qualifier 2. At the same time, a new look Delhi franchise (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils till the 2018 edition) had also made it to the playoffs for the first time after seven years.

They will be hoping to climb two more steps this time around. Delhi will also have the services of two of their new recruits who are Team India's current Test specialists as well i.e. Ravichandran Ashwin and, Ajinkya Rahane.

Just like the previous edition, the Capitals will be led by the young skipper Shreyas Iyer and they will be hoping to go all the way this time around.

