IPL 2020: Chennai Skipper MS Dhoni Points Out What Went Horribly Wrong For Them This Year

Chennai skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni said that it has not been their year after a lopsided defeat at the hands of arch-rivals and title-holders Mumbai in their Dream11 IPL 2020 league match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Friday.

The former champions were reduced to 43/7 in the ninth over and when it appeared that they would be bundled out cheaply, all-rounder Sam Curran managed to salvage pride with a vital knock of 52 as the three-time winners posted 114/9 in their 20 overs. In reply, the defending champions made this run chase look easy as they got past the finish line by 10 wickets with more than seven overs to spare. By virtue of this win, the four-time winners have achieved the 'Numero Uno' spot in the points table.

'Hasn't been our year': MS Dhoni

"Well, it does hurt. What you need to see is what is going wrong, this year hasn't been our year. In only one or two games this year we have batted and bowled well together. Whether you lose by ten wickets or eight wickets it hardly matters. All the players are hurting, but they are trying their best. It doesn't always go your way. Hopefully, in the next three games, we'll try to put our last stand. I felt the second game was all about the bowling, our batting wasn't turning up. Rayudu got injured and the rest of the batsmen weren't turning up and we just kept putting pressure on the batting order. Whenever we did not get off to a good start it kept getting difficult for the middle order. In cricket when you are going through a tough phase, you need a bit of luck to go your way. But in this tournament, it hasn't really gone our way. We haven't really won the toss, when we are batting second there hasn't been a lot of dew and when we are batting first all of a sudden there is a lot of dew on the field. So it hasn't gone our way and those are the things you study", said Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the post-match interview.

His opposite number Kieron Pollard said that there is always room for improvement despite registering a comprehensive win over Chennai.

"Thanks for counting. I wasn't. Have played enough T20 cricket to know a thing or two. Was a matter of me stepping in and trying to do the best for the team. Came off tonight. Just a matter of making the right decisions, not giving them freebies. Wanted to bowl them out under 100 but Sam batted well. Two-three wickets early on put you into the game. But to get four-five is fantastic. The openers finishing the job is also fantastic. We're not speaking about it. It's about putting yourself into positions to get two points and then think about that. It's about improving as we go on and the rest will take care of itself. Always room for improvement. Things like lower-order batsmen getting off strike when the main batsman is batting. That Super Over loss was disappointing but it's about bouncing back", said Pollard.

Trent Boult, who was adjudged the Man of the Match for breaking Chennai's backbone with figures of 4/18 went on to say that the new franchise has been enjoyable for him.

"New franchise. It's been enjoyable. Any cricket in this global situation is exciting. To get out there, been fun. Natural stuff, pitch the ball up and get it moving. Credit to Boom (Jasprit Bumrah) and the other guys, to come and bowl as a unit. Lucky to get the first over. If it's going to swing it's going to be in the first few balls. Wickets in my opinion are getting slower and drier. It comes down to accuracy", he said.



