IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings Full List Of Fixtures, Venues, Timings And Squad

The fixture list of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is out. IPL 2020 promises to kick off in some style with defending champions Mumbai Indians facing off against last year’s runners-up and arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings. Chennai Super Kings, who made a sensational return in IPL 2018 post their two-year suspension, came close to their record of lifting the IPL trophy off consecutive seasons. Unfortunately for them, MI’s Lasith Malinga managed to pull off a masterclass. CSK would hope to start well this season and lift the coveted IPL 2020 trophy. They would aim to level with MI’s trophy tally of four IPL wins.

IPL 2020: CSK schedule released

CSK team 2020: CSK acquire Piyush Chawla, Sam Curran, Josh Hazelwood ahead of IPL 2020

CSK made some smart moves in the IPL 2020 Auction by snapping up young English all-rounder Sam Curran. Australian pace ace Josh Hazlewood was also snapped up by the three-time IPL champions. They also acquired the services of Piyush Chawla and R Sai Kishore. CSK retained the core of the 2019 IPL side for their IPL 2020 season. They would hope that the current set of players can lead them to glory.

CSK schedule IPL 2020: CSK full fixtures

MAR 29, SUN: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings- 8:00 PM- Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

APR 2, THUR: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals- 8:00 PM- MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

APR 6, MON: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings- 8:00 PM- Eden Gardens, Kolkata

APR 11, SAT: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab- 8:00 PM- MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

APR 13, MON: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings- 8:00 PM- Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

APR 17, FRI: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings- 8:00 PM- Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

APR 19, SUN: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad- 8:00 PM- MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

APR 24, FRI: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians- 8:00 PM- MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

APR 27, MON: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- 8:00 PM- MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

APR 30, THUR- Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings- 8:00 PM- Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

MAY 4, MON: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings- 8:00 PM - Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

MAY 7, THUR: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders- 8:00 PM- MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

MAY 10, SUN: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals- 4:00 PM- MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

CSK team 2020: Full squad

Wicketkeepers: MS Dhoni (Captain), N Jagadeesan

Batsmen: Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Piyush Chawla, R Sai Kishore

All-rounders: Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma

