IPL 2020: Chopra Feels Harbhajan's Absence Will Affect Chennai Super Kings In A Big Way

Aakash Chopra has said that Harbhajan Singh's absence will be a big bolt to the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The veteran spinner has decided to pull out of the tournament citing personal reasons. As per reports, the senior official conveyed Singh's decision to excuse him from the marquee event to the Chennai Super Kings management on Thursday. Neither did Bhajji travel with the team to the UAE nor did he attend the team's training session at the Chepauk Stadium.

'Big bolt for CSK': Aakash Chopra

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Chopra wrote that the frontline spinner's decision to pull out of the IPL is a big bolt for the 'Yellow Army' and then mentioned that even Singh's privacy needs to be respected just like his former Indian and, current CSK team-mate Suresh Raina who had also pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

Harbhajan’s decision to pull out of the #IPL is a big bolt for #CSK. Once again, like in Raina’s case, we must respect his privacy. If he wants to share the reasons, he would. No speculation please. 🙏

Meanwhile, #CSK might need a replacement or two now.... — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 4, 2020

In another tweet, the former Indian Test opener also added that adversity either breaks one or makes one break records and then went on to say that the outcome of this IPL will be determined for the three-time champions with regards to how they view the unavailability of their two seniors pros i.e. Raina & Harbhajan.

Adversity either breaks you or makes you break records. How #CSK is viewing the unavailability of two seniors pros will determine the outcome of this #IPL for them. #Raina #Bhajji — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 4, 2020

This news has indeed turned out to be a huge blow for CSK after one of their premier players Suresh Raina returned to India owing to personal reasons. Nonetheless, the veteran middle-order batsman has hinted that he might join the team for the tournament. Even though the three-time IPL champions will be without the services of their ace spinner, they will be relieved that they have a few frontline spinners in their arsenal including the likes of Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Ravindra Jadeja, etc.

The CSK players will be hoping to overcome all odds when they take to the field in a few days' time. as they eye their fourth IPL crown. Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be returning to competitive cricket for the first time after more than 14 months. He was last seen on the 22 yards during Team India's heartbreaking World Cup 2019 loss against New Zealand. Mahi had announced his retirement from international cricket last month after having donned the Indian jersey for 16 years.