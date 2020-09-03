IPL 2020: David Warner Reveals He Is A Huge Mahesh Babu Fan In This Hilarious Video

It seems that David Warner wants to have some fun just days before he lets his bat do the talking in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. It is well known that the southpaw was entertaining one and all during his Instagram live interactions as well as TikTok videos in the past few months. But now, he has taken his funny side to another level by turning a movie star, an 'Action Hero' to be precise.

'I bet you can’t...': David Warner

Warner recently posted the clip of a scene from a South Indian movie. However, what really stood out here is that he had morphed the actor's face with that of his and asked the fans to guess who the actor is. At the same time, the dynamic Australian batsman also challenged them that will not be able to guess this one.



However, it was just a matter of time for the passionate SRH-cum-Telugu movie fans to answer this question and they answered it without any hesitation. It was none other than Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

The 2015 World Cup winner has been associated with the Sunrisers Hyderabad since the 2014 edition of IPL and in all these years, it seems that he has fallen in love with Tollywood and one of it's finest stars, Mahesh Babu.

SRH in IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hoping to add yet another feather in the cap by winning their second title in IPL 2020 that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. SRH who will be led by the gutsy David Warner had won their maiden trophy in the 2016 edition and missed out in 2018 as they went down to CSK in a lop-sided final. The 'Orange Army' is staying at Ritz Carlton, Dubai.

IPL 2020

Coming back to IPL 2020, it will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on the day of Diwali. This will be the third time that the IPL will be held outside India (after 2009 and 2014 editions) and at the same time, it will also be the second occasion after 2009 where all the IPL matches will be played abroad.

The 2009 edition was entirely held in South Africa due to the General Elections. The tournament was won by the now-defunct Deccan Chargers who had edged past the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a low-scoring thriller. The first half of the 2014 edition was held in the UAE due to the General Elections while the second half of that tournament was played in India.

