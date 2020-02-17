IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Full Fixtures, Venues, Timings And Complete Schedule

The excitement for the thirteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is hitting its peak as the fixtures for the 2020 season have just come out. The Delhi Capitals are arguably one of the strongest teams on paper and their matches will be an exciting affair for ardent IPL fans. The team will now boast the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer amongst the other superstars in its ranks. Here is the full list of fixtures for the Capitals in IPL 2020.

IPL 2020 Schedule: Delhi Capitals full fixtures

Delhi Capitals vs. Kings XI Punjab - March 30 - 8:00 PM - Delhi Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Delhi Capitals - April 3 - 8:00 PM - Kolkata Rajasthan Royals vs. Delhi Capitals - April 5 - 8:00 PM - Jaipur/Guwahati Delhi Capitals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - April 10 - 8:00 PM - Delhi Delhi Capitals vs. Chennai Super Kings - April 13 - 8:00 PM - Delhi Delhi Capitals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - April 19 - 4:00 PM - Delhi Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Delhi Capitals - April 22 - 8:00 PM - Bangalore Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Delhi Capitals - April 26 - 8:00 PM - Hyderabad Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals - May 1 - 8:00 PM - Mumbai Delhi Capitals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - May 3 - 8:00 PM - Delhi Delhi Capitals vs. Mumbai Indians - May 6 - 8:00 PM - Delhi Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals - May 10 - 4:00 PM - Chennai Delhi Capitals vs. Rajasthan Royals - May 13 - 8:00 PM - Delhi Kings XI Punjab vs. Delhi Capitals - May 16 - 8:00 PM - Mohali

Delhi Capitals Team 2020

Here is the full squad for the Capitals ahead of IPL 2020.

Shreyas Iyer (captain) Ajinkya Rahane Amit Mishra Avesh Khan Axar Patel Harshal Patel Ishant Sharma Kagiso Rabada Keemo Paul Prithvi Shaw Ravichandran Ashwin Rishabh Pant Sandeep Lamichhane Shikhar Dhawan Jason Roy Chris Woakes Alex Carey Shimron Hetmyer Mohit Sharma Tushar Deshpande Marcus Stoinis Lalith Yada

