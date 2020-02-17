The Debate
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Full Fixtures, Venues, Timings And Complete Schedule

Cricket News

Here is every group stage match that the Delhi Capitals are scheduled to play in IPL 2020. Shreyas Iyer will continue to captain the Capitals in 2020.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
IPL 2020

The excitement for the thirteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is hitting its peak as the fixtures for the 2020 season have just come out. The Delhi Capitals are arguably one of the strongest teams on paper and their matches will be an exciting affair for ardent IPL fans. The team will now boast the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer amongst the other superstars in its ranks. Here is the full list of fixtures for the Capitals in IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Indians set to face CSK in IPL 2020 opener on March 29, final on May 24

IPL 2020 Schedule: Delhi Capitals full fixtures

  1. Delhi Capitals vs. Kings XI Punjab - March 30 - 8:00 PM - Delhi 
  2. Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Delhi Capitals - April 3 - 8:00 PM - Kolkata
  3. Rajasthan Royals vs. Delhi Capitals - April 5 - 8:00 PM - Jaipur/Guwahati
  4. Delhi Capitals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - April 10 - 8:00 PM - Delhi
  5. Delhi Capitals vs. Chennai Super Kings - April 13 - 8:00 PM - Delhi
  6. Delhi Capitals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - April 19 - 4:00 PM - Delhi 
  7. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Delhi Capitals - April 22 - 8:00 PM - Bangalore
  8. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Delhi Capitals - April 26 - 8:00 PM - Hyderabad
  9. Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals - May 1 - 8:00 PM - Mumbai
  10. Delhi Capitals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - May 3 - 8:00 PM - Delhi
  11. Delhi Capitals vs. Mumbai Indians - May 6 - 8:00 PM - Delhi
  12. Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals - May 10 - 4:00 PM - Chennai
  13. Delhi Capitals vs. Rajasthan Royals - May 13 - 8:00 PM - Delhi
  14. Kings XI Punjab vs. Delhi Capitals - May 16 - 8:00 PM - Mohali

ALSO READ | Rajasthan Royals to play two IPL 2020 games in Guwahati: Assam Finance Minister

Delhi Capitals Team 2020

Here is the full squad for the Capitals ahead of IPL 2020.

  1. Shreyas Iyer (captain)
  2. Ajinkya Rahane
  3. Amit Mishra
  4. Avesh Khan
  5. Axar Patel
  6. Harshal Patel
  7. Ishant Sharma
  8. Kagiso Rabada
  9. Keemo Paul
  10. Prithvi Shaw
  11. Ravichandran Ashwin
  12. Rishabh Pant
  13. Sandeep Lamichhane
  14. Shikhar Dhawan
  15. Jason Roy
  16. Chris Woakes
  17. Alex Carey
  18. Shimron Hetmyer
  19. Mohit Sharma
  20. Tushar Deshpande
  21. Marcus Stoinis
  22. Lalith Yada

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Twitterati mock RCB after the team launches new logo on Valentine's Day

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 and India ODIs make Pakistan sweat as South Africa refuse playing 3 T20Is: Report

Published:
