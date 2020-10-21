IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan Reckons He Misread The Conditions After A One-sided Loss

Kolkata skipper Eoin Morgan reckons that he should have elected to bowl first rather than batting after his team was comprehensively outplayed by Bangalore during their Dream11 IPL 2020 league match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Electing to bat first, the two-time winners never got going as they were reduced to 14/4 before the Powerplay before being restricted to 84/8 in their 20 overs. In reply, the three-time runners-up made easy work out of it as they got past the finish line by 8 wickets with six-and-a-half overs to spare.

'We should have bowled first': Eoin Morgan

"Being 4/5 down early on isn't the position we wanted to be in. RCB bowled well and probably looking at the conditions, we should have bowled first. We will learn our lessons and move on to the next game. It was a question of backing the young Indian guys who showed glimpses of talent and potential. They managed to exploit anything that was on offer and given the nature of the tournament every time you have to be at your best against every team. Hopefully, they (Andre Russell & Sunil Narine) will be available around the corner and we know when guys of that caliber, particularly all-rounders are available, things will be different. Hopefully, they will be available soon", said Morgan during the post-match interview.

His opposite number Virat Kohli went on to say that their team management has brought in a proper culture as a result of which they have both Plan A as well as Plan B this time around.

"It was a late call, to be honest. Was thinking of giving Washy. I obviously have thought about the things we can do on the field. Management have brought in a proper culture. We have plan A, we have plan B, and people are executing it that's why it's looking good. Don't think lot of people have a belief in RCB. Guys in the changeroom do and that's all that matters. Can have the best players in the world but if you don; 't have the belief it's no good. Morris is loving the responsibility. He likes to be in a leadership role in the team. Even against Kings, he tried to york Gayle. His energy is amazing. A great, great addition to our squad. Last year he had a tough year. A lot of people went hard at him. But he worked hard. He's seeing the result now and we want him to continue", said Kohli.

Mohammad Siraj, who was adjudged the Man of the Match for breaking Kolkata's backbone with the new ball in hand said that he was bowling with the new ball a lot during practice, and when he did get an opportunity to bowl with it during the contest, he made the most of it.

"Was bowling with the new ball a lot in practice, got the opportunity today. The mood in the camp is great. Everyone is supporting each other, talking to each other. Cherished the delivery to Rana, came out exactly as I had thought", the youngster said.

