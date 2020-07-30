IPL 2020 Final Could Be Shifted To November 10 For Broadcaster's 'Diwali Weekend' Request

The IPL 2020, which was originally slated to commence on March 29, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, the BCCI has been in a fix about the commencement of the cash-rich league. However, after a lot of speculation, the IPL 2020 looks set to be played in the UAE this year. According to reports, the IPL 2020 was going to be played between September 19 and November 8.

VIVO IPL schedule 2020: IPL 2020 final could be pushed to November 10

However, according to a report from The Times of India, the IPL 2020 final which was set to be played on November 8 has now been postponed to November 10. The reason for the postponement is to allow the stakeholders, especially Star Sports, to make further use of the Diwali weekend. If it happens then this would be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday.

The tournament is likely to be played without fans in the stadium. The UAE government announced on Wednesday that the UAE corona cases count was nearing the 60000-mark. The country, which consists of 7 'Emirates' or states, claims that only 375 new UAE corona cases were registered on Wednesday.

Another reason why the date of the IPL 2020 final is being pushed back is to get the Indian cricket team to leave for their tour of Australia directly from the UAE instead of allowing the players to return home. In fact, the sources close to the developments have also reckoned that the players will remain in the UAE even if their team gets knocked out from the IPL 2020 early and wait for it to end.

Nothing has been fixed yet and the final decision about the change in dates will be taken at the IPL Governing Council meeting which is to take place on August 02. Sources told The Times of India that even if the players are left without any IPL matches, they will continue to remain in UAE and participate in a camp there. The source added that as soon as the IPL is over, the remaining players busy playing the final knockout matches of the league will join the rest of the team who will then fly together from there. India and Australia are slated to compete in a four-match Test series starting December 3.

IMAGE COURTESY: IPLT20.COM