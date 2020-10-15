IPL 2020: 'I Don't Even Have Words' Says KL Rahul After Punjab Steal A Last-ball Thriller

Punjab skipper KL Rahul finally had something to cheer about after his team's much-needed win over Bangalore in their Dream11 IPL 2020 league match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium by eight wickets on Thursday. Rahul played a sheet anchor's role to perfection as he scored an unbeaten match-winning 49-ball 61 at a strike rate of 124.49 including a boundary and five maximums. He was ably supported by the 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle (45-ball 53) who was playing his first match of this season.

Even though it seemed that Punjab would lose their way in the final over after Gayle's run out, Nicholas Pooran completed the formalities by clobbering Yuzvendra Chahal into the stands on the final ball of the contest. Earlier, Bangalore were restricted to 171/6 in their 20 overs riding on skipper Virat Kohli's brilliant 39-ball 48 after winning the toss and electing to bat first on a difficult wicket.

'I don't even have words': KL Rahul

" I have no idea, it's the highest it can be. I don't even have words. We knew we had to scrape and get over the line. We are a far better side than where we are in the points table. It just got too close for comfort, happy that we crossed the line. As a group, we have been disappointing. It can get frustrating. Our skills were good, but we didn't capitalise on the big moments. It becomes a habit - winning and not winning," said KL Rahul during the post-match interview. "There are ups and downs and this has been the roller-coaster. We wanted this win to get some confidence in the group. It's my first time as captain, for me it's always about winning. The personal performances haven't been on mind too much. He's (Chris Gayle) not been feeling well in the last couple of weeks. But, he is hungry even at 41. He always wanted to play from the first day. He was training hard, he wanted to be out in the park. It was a tough call to make and not make him play. It's important to keep the lion hungry. Wherever he bats, he's dangerous. He's taken it up as a challenge as well. He'll still be intimidating", he added as he was adjudged the Man of the Match.



His Bangalore counterpart Virat Kohli said he was surprised that the match went down to the wire.

"It was quite surprising, because it went down to the wire. A bit of pressure can confuse you, it was a good performance.... We had a chat, it (AB de Villiers batting lower down the order) was a message about the left-hand, right-hand combination. Sometimes these decisions you make, don't come off. But I think 170 was a decent score. That's the idea, get your eye in, and start hitting. But we were not able to put them under pressure. We take a lot of pride as a bowling side, but tonight was one of those nights, as it didn't come off. A few positives from the game. There was no conversation between Yuzi and me, to be honest. Things became interesting, to be honest. They kind of let us come back in the game because I think it should have ended by the 18th over", said Kohli.

