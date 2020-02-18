IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab Full Fixtures, Venues, Timings And Team Line-up

The excitement for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is hitting its peak as the fixtures for the 2020 season have just come out. The Kings XI Punjab will be hoping to finally get a hold of the IPL trophy that has eluded them for so long. The team now be captained by KL Rahul with Glenn Maxwell returning to the team along with the addition of Sheldon Cottrell. Here is the full list of fixtures for the Kings XI in IPL 2020.

IPL 2020 Schedule: Kings XI Punjab full fixtures

Kings XI Punjab vs. Delhi Capitals - March 30 - 8:00 PM - Delhi Kings XI Punjab vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - April 4 - 8:00 PM - Mohali Kings XI Punjab vs. Mumbai Indians - April 8 - 8:00 PM - Mohali Chennai Super Kings vs. Kings XI Punjab - April 11 - 8:00 PM - Chennai Kings XI Punjab vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - April 14 - 8:00 PM - Mohali Kings XI Punjab vs. Chennai Super Kings - April 17 - 8:00 PM - Mohali Mumbai Indians vs. Kings XI Punjab - April 20 - 8:00 PM - Mumbai Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Kings XI Punjab - April 23 - 8:00 PM - Kolkata Kings XI Punjab vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - April 26 - 4:00 PM - Mohali Rajasthan Royals vs. Kings XI Punjab - April 29 - 8:00 PM - Jaipur/Guwahati Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kings XI Punjab - May 3 - 4:00 PM - Bengaluru Kings XI Punjab vs. Rajasthan Royals - May 8 - 8:00 PM - Mohali Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Kings XI Punjab - May 12 - 8:00 PM - Hyderabad Kings XI Punjab vs. Delhi Capitals - May 16 - 8:00 PM - Mohali

KXIP Team 2020

Here is the full squad for the Kings XI Punjab ahead of IPL 2020.

KL Rahul (captain) Harpreet Brar Ishan Porel Mandeep Singh Jimmy Neesham Tajinder Singh Chris Jordan Karun Nair Deepak Hooda Ravi Bishnoi Arshdeep Singh Glenn Maxwell Mujeeb ur Rahman Sarfaraz Khan Sheldon Cottrell Mayank Agarwal Mohammad Shami Darshan Nalkande Nicholas Pooran Chris Gayle Murugan Ashwin Jagadeesha Suchith Krishnappa Gowtham Hardus Viljoen Simran Singh

