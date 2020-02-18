The Debate
IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab Full Fixtures, Venues, Timings And Team Line-up

Cricket News

Here is every group stage match that the Kings XI Punjab are scheduled to play in IPL 2020. KL Rahul will be debuting as the skipper of the Kings XI Punjab.

IPL 2020

The excitement for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is hitting its peak as the fixtures for the 2020 season have just come out. The Kings XI Punjab will be hoping to finally get a hold of the IPL trophy that has eluded them for so long. The team now be captained by KL Rahul with Glenn Maxwell returning to the team along with the addition of Sheldon Cottrell. Here is the full list of fixtures for the Kings XI in IPL 2020.

IPL 2020 Schedule: Kings XI Punjab full fixtures

  1. Kings XI Punjab vs. Delhi Capitals - March 30 - 8:00 PM - Delhi 
  2. Kings XI Punjab vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - April 4 - 8:00 PM - Mohali
  3. Kings XI Punjab vs. Mumbai Indians - April 8 - 8:00 PM - Mohali
  4. Chennai Super Kings vs. Kings XI Punjab - April 11 - 8:00 PM - Chennai
  5. Kings XI Punjab vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - April 14 - 8:00 PM - Mohali
  6. Kings XI Punjab vs. Chennai Super Kings - April 17 - 8:00 PM - Mohali
  7. Mumbai Indians vs. Kings XI Punjab - April 20 - 8:00 PM - Mumbai
  8. Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Kings XI Punjab - April 23 - 8:00 PM - Kolkata
  9. Kings XI Punjab vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - April 26 - 4:00 PM - Mohali
  10. Rajasthan Royals vs. Kings XI Punjab - April 29 - 8:00 PM - Jaipur/Guwahati
  11. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kings XI Punjab - May 3 - 4:00 PM - Bengaluru
  12. Kings XI Punjab vs. Rajasthan Royals - May 8 - 8:00 PM - Mohali
  13. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Kings XI Punjab - May 12 - 8:00 PM - Hyderabad
  14. Kings XI Punjab vs. Delhi Capitals - May 16 - 8:00 PM - Mohali

KXIP Team 2020

Here is the full squad for the Kings XI Punjab ahead of IPL 2020.

  1. KL Rahul (captain)
  2. Harpreet Brar
  3. Ishan Porel
  4. Mandeep Singh
  5. Jimmy Neesham
  6. Tajinder Singh
  7. Chris Jordan
  8. Karun Nair
  9. Deepak Hooda
  10. Ravi Bishnoi
  11. Arshdeep Singh
  12. Glenn Maxwell
  13. Mujeeb ur Rahman
  14. Sarfaraz Khan
  15. Sheldon Cottrell
  16. Mayank Agarwal
  17. Mohammad Shami
  18. Darshan Nalkande
  19. Nicholas Pooran
  20. Chris Gayle
  21. Murugan Ashwin
  22. Jagadeesha Suchith
  23. Krishnappa Gowtham
  24. Hardus Viljoen
  25. Simran Singh

