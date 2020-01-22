The Debate
IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab Players And Their Salaries List For The Upcoming Edition

Cricket News

KXIP IPL 2020 team: Ahead of the upcoming IPL 2020, we take a look at the entire list of Kings XI Punjab players based on the recently-concluded auction.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
IPL 2020

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab went into the IPL 2020 auction in Kolkata with the biggest available purse among all teams. At the bidding event, the franchise put the same into good use by roping in some exciting new T20 talents. We take a look at how they fared at the auction and how their squad looks for IPL 2020.

KXIP squad for IPL 2020

Among the new buys, Kings XI Punjab acquired Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell and Jimmy Neesham. They purchased 9 players at the IPL 2020 auction out of which 8 were overseas cricketers. Here is a full list of Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 players along with their salaries.

KL Rahul (Retained) - ₹11 crore

Glenn Maxwell (Bought) - ₹10.75 crore

Sheldon Cottrell (Bought) - ₹8.50 crore

Krishnappa Gowtham (Traded in) - ₹6.20 crore

Karun Nair (Retained) - ₹5.60 crore

Mohammad Shami (Retained) - ₹4.80 crore

Nicholas Pooran (Retained) - ₹4.20 crore

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Retained) - ₹4 crore           

Chris Jordan (Bought) - ₹3 crore

Chris Gayle (Retained) - ₹2 crore

Ravi Bishnoi (Bought/Uncapped) - ₹2 crore

Mandeep Singh (Retained) - ₹1.40 crore

Mayank Agarwal (Retained) - ₹1 crore

Hardus Viljoen (Retained) - ₹75 lakh

Prabhsimran Singh (Bought/Uncapped) - ₹55 lakh

Deepak Hooda (Bought/Uncapped) - ₹50 lakh    

James Neesham (Bought) - ₹50 lakh

Darshan Nalkande (Retained) - ₹30 lakh

Sarfaraz Khan (Retained) - ₹25 lakh        

Arshdeep Singh (Retained) - ₹20 lakh     

Harpreet Brar (Retained) - ₹20 lakh        

Ishan Porel (Bought/Uncapped) - ₹20 lakh

Jagadeesha Suchith (Traded in) - ₹20 lakh           

Murugan Ashwin (Retained) - ₹20 lakh

Tajinder Dhillon (Bought/Uncapped) - ₹20 lakh

Published:
