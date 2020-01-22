IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab Players And Their Salaries List For The Upcoming Edition

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab went into the IPL 2020 auction in Kolkata with the biggest available purse among all teams. At the bidding event, the franchise put the same into good use by roping in some exciting new T20 talents. We take a look at how they fared at the auction and how their squad looks for IPL 2020.

Also Read | Kings XI Punjab Pays Tribute To The 'Mahi Way' As MS Dhoni Completes 15 Years

Also Read | IPL 2020 Auction: What Strategy Can You Expect Kings XI Punjab To Follow?

KXIP squad for IPL 2020

Among the new buys, Kings XI Punjab acquired Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell and Jimmy Neesham. They purchased 9 players at the IPL 2020 auction out of which 8 were overseas cricketers. Here is a full list of Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 players along with their salaries.

KL Rahul (Retained) - ₹11 crore

Glenn Maxwell (Bought) - ₹10.75 crore

Sheldon Cottrell (Bought) - ₹8.50 crore

Krishnappa Gowtham (Traded in) - ₹6.20 crore

Karun Nair (Retained) - ₹5.60 crore

Mohammad Shami (Retained) - ₹4.80 crore

Nicholas Pooran (Retained) - ₹4.20 crore

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Retained) - ₹4 crore

Chris Jordan (Bought) - ₹3 crore

Chris Gayle (Retained) - ₹2 crore

Ravi Bishnoi (Bought/Uncapped) - ₹2 crore

Mandeep Singh (Retained) - ₹1.40 crore

Mayank Agarwal (Retained) - ₹1 crore

Hardus Viljoen (Retained) - ₹75 lakh

Prabhsimran Singh (Bought/Uncapped) - ₹55 lakh

Deepak Hooda (Bought/Uncapped) - ₹50 lakh

James Neesham (Bought) - ₹50 lakh

Darshan Nalkande (Retained) - ₹30 lakh

Sarfaraz Khan (Retained) - ₹25 lakh

Arshdeep Singh (Retained) - ₹20 lakh

Harpreet Brar (Retained) - ₹20 lakh

Ishan Porel (Bought/Uncapped) - ₹20 lakh

Jagadeesha Suchith (Traded in) - ₹20 lakh

Murugan Ashwin (Retained) - ₹20 lakh

Tajinder Dhillon (Bought/Uncapped) - ₹20 lakh

Also Read | IPL 2020 Auction: Three Players That May Be Targeted By Kings XI Punjab This Season

Also Read | IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals And Kings XI Punjab Battle For Lucknow As Their New Home Ground