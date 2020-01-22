IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab Players And Their Salaries List For The Upcoming Edition

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab went into the IPL 2020 auction in Kolkata with the biggest available purse among all teams. At the bidding event, the franchise put the same into good use by roping in some exciting new T20 talents. We take a look at how they fared at the auction and how their squad looks for IPL 2020.
9⃣ 🦁 who joined #SaddaSquad today 👇@Gmaxi_32 ➡️ 10.75 Cr@SaluteCotterell ➡️ 8.50 Cr@imDeepakHooda ➡️ 50 L— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) December 19, 2019
Ishan Porel ➡️ 20 L
Ravi Bishnoi ➡️ 2 Cr@JimmyNeesh ➡️ 50 L@CJordan ➡️ 3 Cr
Tajinder Singh ➡️ 20 L@prabhsimran01 ➡️ 55 L#SaddaPunjab #IPLAuction2020 #IPLAuction
Also Read | Kings XI Punjab Pays Tribute To The 'Mahi Way' As MS Dhoni Completes 15 Years
Also Read | IPL 2020 Auction: What Strategy Can You Expect Kings XI Punjab To Follow?
Among the new buys, Kings XI Punjab acquired Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell and Jimmy Neesham. They purchased 9 players at the IPL 2020 auction out of which 8 were overseas cricketers. Here is a full list of Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 players along with their salaries.
KL Rahul (Retained) - ₹11 crore
Glenn Maxwell (Bought) - ₹10.75 crore
Sheldon Cottrell (Bought) - ₹8.50 crore
Krishnappa Gowtham (Traded in) - ₹6.20 crore
Karun Nair (Retained) - ₹5.60 crore
Mohammad Shami (Retained) - ₹4.80 crore
Nicholas Pooran (Retained) - ₹4.20 crore
Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Retained) - ₹4 crore
Chris Jordan (Bought) - ₹3 crore
Chris Gayle (Retained) - ₹2 crore
Ravi Bishnoi (Bought/Uncapped) - ₹2 crore
Mandeep Singh (Retained) - ₹1.40 crore
Mayank Agarwal (Retained) - ₹1 crore
Hardus Viljoen (Retained) - ₹75 lakh
Prabhsimran Singh (Bought/Uncapped) - ₹55 lakh
Deepak Hooda (Bought/Uncapped) - ₹50 lakh
James Neesham (Bought) - ₹50 lakh
Darshan Nalkande (Retained) - ₹30 lakh
Sarfaraz Khan (Retained) - ₹25 lakh
Arshdeep Singh (Retained) - ₹20 lakh
Harpreet Brar (Retained) - ₹20 lakh
Ishan Porel (Bought/Uncapped) - ₹20 lakh
Jagadeesha Suchith (Traded in) - ₹20 lakh
Murugan Ashwin (Retained) - ₹20 lakh
Tajinder Dhillon (Bought/Uncapped) - ₹20 lakh
THIS. IS. SADDA. SQUAD. ❤#SaddaPunjab #SaddaSquad #SaddeKings #IPLAuction2020 pic.twitter.com/g4cFZwdCBj— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) December 19, 2019
Also Read | IPL 2020 Auction: Three Players That May Be Targeted By Kings XI Punjab This Season
Also Read | IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals And Kings XI Punjab Battle For Lucknow As Their New Home Ground