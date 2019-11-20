IPL 2020: KKR CEO's Witty Response To Yuvraj Singh's Lynn Comment Stumps Social Media

Australian T20 specialist Chris Lynn was among the 13 players released by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the December 19 auction. Lynn, however, found some support from his Maratha Arabians teammate and former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. Speaking on the aftermath of Lynn’s release, Yuvraj Singh said that the management’s decision to release the Australian was a “bad call”. In response to the cricketer’s comment, KKR CEO Venky Mysore took to Twitter and came up with a cheeky response.

KKR CEO tells Yuvraj Singh the reason behind releasing Chris Lynn

In a funny banter with the Indian all-rounder, KKR CEO Venky Mysore took to the micro-blogging site and stated that the reason behind Lynn’s release was Yuvraj Singh himself. Mysore implied that KKR will be looking to bid for the star all-rounder as an ideal replacement for the Australian cricketer.

Just days after his release from KKR, Maratha Arabians skipper Chris Lynn scored an unbeaten 91 off 30 balls and was adjudged as Player-of-the-Match for his herculean effort. His teammate Yuvraj Singh spoke highly about his whirlwind innings against Team Abu Dhabi. While talking to the reporters after their 24-run victory, the 2011 World Cup-winning member described Lynn’s performance as “outstanding”. He also added that Chris Lynn is someone who has always provided KKR with great starts in the IPL and the team management should have retained him for the upcoming season.

