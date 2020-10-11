IPL 2020: Kohli Terms Bangalore's Win Over Chennai As One Of Their 'complete Performances'

Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli labelled his team's performance against southern rivals Chennai as one of their most complete performances. Bangalore beat Chennai by 37 runs in the Dream11 IPL 2020 league match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Kohli's unbeaten 90 powered the three-time finalists to a competitive total of 169/4 in their 20 overs. In reply, the three-time champions' run chase was not up to the mark as they were playing a catch-up game after having lost early wickets as the asking rate kept on getting steeper. Ambati Rayudu top-scored with 42 as the former champions were restricted to 132/8. Kohli was also adjudged the Man of the Match for his stellar knock.

'It was one of our most complete performances': Virat Kohli

"It was one of our most complete performances. We got into a bit of a tricky position in the first half. From there on, we pushed forward. We spoke during the second timeout that 140-150 would be good. Ended up getting more than that. It was a tricky pitch. Really pleased to get two points. We have back-to-back games coming up, so important to build momentum," said Kohli during the post-match session.

He added, "It's about understanding the conditions and respecting the game. Instead of trying to hit every ball into the second tier of the stadium. Having played so much cricket, especially T20 cricket, I have learned that if you are set at the death, you can capitalize. Before that, I was trying to do too much. If you think too much about responsibility, you get burdened. That Super Over where I had to strike, else we would have lost, freed me up. Training all these days also helped. Yes, he's (Chris Morris, who played his first match of the season) been really good, gun on the field and three wickets on debut. With him and Gurkeerat, the batting also gets deep. When you get momentum in this format, it can be the difference between finishing at the top or at the bottom."

His opposite number Mahendra Singh Dhoni revealed where his team is struggling this season.

"I think the last 4 overs when we were bowling before that the bowlers had done a good job, we needed to close it nicely. Batting has been a bit of a worry and today also it was evident. We need to do something about it. We can't just keep turning up. It is almost the same thing that is happening maybe the individuals are different but I think we are better off playing the other way round. Play the big shots and even if you get out it is fine because we can't leave too many after the 15th or 16th over that just puts too much pressure on the lower order batsmen. Our batting has lacked a bit of, you can say, power more from the 6th over onwards, individuals get tentative and no matter how much confidence you are giving them, ultimately they have to have their own plan as to how to play. We have not been able to adapt and plan for bowlers bowling from 6-14 overs", said Dhoni.

