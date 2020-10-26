Home
Schedule
Points Table
Results
Videos

IPL 2020 Live Updates: Punjab Beat Kolkata By 8 Wickets, Register Fifth Straight Win

This is a crucial fixture for both sides as a win in this match will bolster the winning side's playoff chances.

Written By Karthik Nair
Last Updated:
IPL 2020

This is a crucial fixture for both sides as a win in this match will bolster the winning side's playoff chances.
pointer
23:01 IST, October 26th 2020
Punjab beat Kolkata by 8 wickets, register their fifth successive win

Punjab on a roll in Dream11 IPL 2020

pointer
22:44 IST, October 26th 2020
The Universe Boss scores yet another stellar 50

Punjab nearing a famous win.

pointer
22:35 IST, October 26th 2020
Mandeep Singh anchoring Punjab's run chase

Punjab are 118/1 after 15.4 overs

pointer
22:32 IST, October 26th 2020
Can Chris Gayle & Mandeep Singh help the 2014 finalists get over the line?

Punjab are 113/1 after 15 overs

pointer
22:29 IST, October 26th 2020
Milestone Alerts!

 

pointer
22:26 IST, October 26th 2020
50 partnership comes up between Chris Gayle and Mandeep Singh

Punjab are 102/1 in the 14th over

pointer
22:12 IST, October 26th 2020
Chris Gayle takes the attack to the spinners

Punjab are 67/1 at the halfway mark

pointer
22:03 IST, October 26th 2020
Kolkata draw first blood

Punjab are 47/1 after 8 overs

pointer
21:53 IST, October 26th 2020
Punjab dominate in the Powerplay overs

Punjab are 36/0 after 6 overs

pointer
21:50 IST, October 26th 2020
Skipper KL Rahul-Mandeep Singh making this run chase look easy

Punjab are 34/0 after 5 overs

Also Read | IPL 2020 KXIP Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 KXIP Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 KXIP Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

 

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

 

COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

IPL 2020: Wriddhiman Saha talks about his whirlwind knock after Hyderabad's mammoth win

4 hours ago

Rishabh Pant preparing for Australia? Netizens mock Delhi star after another slow knock

5 hours ago

All-round Hyderabad outclass Delhi by 88 runs, keep Play-off hopes alive

5 hours ago

Ex-Dream11 IPL winner from Australia admits to being in depression since 2018

5 hours ago

LIVE IPL 2020 Live Updates: Hyderabad win by 88 runs as Delhi suffer a hat-trick of defeats

10 hours ago

Pakistan, Zimbabwe squads get all clear after COVID-19 tests

6 hours ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS