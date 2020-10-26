IPL 2020 Live Updates: Punjab Beat Kolkata By 8 Wickets, Register Fifth Straight Win

This is a crucial fixture for both sides as a win in this match will bolster the winning side's playoff chances.

23:01 IST, October 26th 2020 Punjab beat Kolkata by 8 wickets, register their fifth successive win Punjab on a roll in Dream11 IPL 2020

22:44 IST, October 26th 2020 The Universe Boss scores yet another stellar 50 Punjab nearing a famous win.

22:35 IST, October 26th 2020 Mandeep Singh anchoring Punjab's run chase Punjab are 118/1 after 15.4 overs

22:32 IST, October 26th 2020 Can Chris Gayle & Mandeep Singh help the 2014 finalists get over the line? Punjab are 113/1 after 15 overs

22:26 IST, October 26th 2020 50 partnership comes up between Chris Gayle and Mandeep Singh Punjab are 102/1 in the 14th over

22:12 IST, October 26th 2020 Chris Gayle takes the attack to the spinners Punjab are 67/1 at the halfway mark

22:03 IST, October 26th 2020 Kolkata draw first blood Punjab are 47/1 after 8 overs

21:53 IST, October 26th 2020 Punjab dominate in the Powerplay overs Punjab are 36/0 after 6 overs

21:50 IST, October 26th 2020 Skipper KL Rahul-Mandeep Singh making this run chase look easy Punjab are 34/0 after 5 overs

Also Read | IPL 2020 KXIP Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 KXIP Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 KXIP Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.