IPL 2020 Live Updates: KL Rahul Has Won The Toss And Punjab Will Be Chasing

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
One change in there for #KXIP. Gowtham in for M Ashwin.#MumbaiIndians remain unchanged.#Dream11IPL #KXIPvMI pic.twitter.com/v1ng6QGXAJ— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 1, 2020
That reunion 🤗🤗#Dream11IPL #KXIPvMI pic.twitter.com/WjFp1X2A29— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 1, 2020
The coin lands in KL Rahul's favor and Punjab have decided to chase.
The cutest thing you’ll see today! 🥰#SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 #KXIP #KXIPvMI pic.twitter.com/EbPuYwKHxR— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) October 1, 2020
📹 | @mayankcricket opens up about his maiden #Dream11IPL 💯#SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/PicvjxAsbB— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) October 1, 2020
.@anilkumble1074 has full faith in #SaddaSquad and rightly so! 💪🏻— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) October 1, 2020
Content courtesy: @cricketnmore #SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 #KXIP #KXIPvMI https://t.co/cwGDw2qhnD
.@sachin_rt's 65 and that heart-breaking run-out 🥺— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 1, 2020
Sit in the time machine, go back in time and tell us your favourite #KXIPvMI memory 👇 https://t.co/gCU0qY9ghh
Rare sight ➡️ Lynny defending 🏏#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL @lynny50 pic.twitter.com/312wgGfAUn— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 1, 2020
👀 on the middle stump! 🎯 #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL @Jaspritbumrah93 pic.twitter.com/aW3VCOXOOr— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 1, 2020
🚎 ➡️ 🏟️ We're off to the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium for #KXIPvMI!#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/UvgdFAd6lg— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 1, 2020
Also Read | IPL 2020 KXIP Full Squad
Also Read | IPL 2020 KXIP Schedule
Also Read | IPL 2020 KXIP Team Preview and SWOT Analysis
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
IPL 2020: Brad Hogg hails youngsters Mavi & Nagarkoti for derailing Rajasthan's run chase
1 hour ago
Dream11 IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik 'emotional' after Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti's return
2 hours ago
Virat Kohli celebrates his friendship with Bangalore team-mate ABD with a special message
2 hours ago
NOR vs SOP Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup game preview
2 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar amazed after fan compares his 1992 WC catch to Sanju Samson's grab: Watch
2 hours ago
Anil Kumble warns Punjab batsmen of Abu Dhabi ground size ahead of Mumbai game: Watch
3 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points