IPL 2020 Live Updates: KL Rahul Has Won The Toss And Punjab Will Be Chasing

Both teams will be looking to rediscover their rhythm and get back to winning ways by adding those two precious points in their tally.

19:16 IST, October 1st 2020 Here's the updated Playing XI of both sides One change in there for KXIP. Gowtham in for M Ashwin. Mumbai Indians remain unchanged.

19:12 IST, October 1st 2020 Ahead of the high-octane contest, besties Hardik Pandya & KL Rahul share a hug

19:02 IST, October 1st 2020 Punjab skipper KL Rahul has won the toss and has elected to bowl The coin lands in KL Rahul's favor and Punjab have decided to chase.

18:49 IST, October 1st 2020

18:47 IST, October 1st 2020 Here's what opener Mayank Agarwal has to say after his maiden IPL ton against northern rivals Rajasthan

18:45 IST, October 1st 2020 Head coach Anil Kumble is confident that Punjab will beat Mumbai and get back to winning ways



18:42 IST, October 1st 2020

18:42 IST, October 1st 2020 Mumbai post a throwback pic where Yuvraj Singh's Punjab had got the better of them in the inaugural edition in what was an edge-of-the-seat thriller



18:40 IST, October 1st 2020

18:40 IST, October 1st 2020 Will Aussie power-hitter Chris Lynn find a place in the Playing XI against Punjab?

18:38 IST, October 1st 2020 After a forgettable outing in the last game against Bangalore, Jasprit Bumrah would be hoping to make it count when Mumbai face Punjab tonight

18:20 IST, October 1st 2020 The title-holders are on their way to the Sheikh Zayed Stadium where KL Rahul's brigade awaits them

