Home
Schedule
Points Table
Results
Videos

IPL 2020 Live Updates: KL Rahul Has Won The Toss And Punjab Will Be Chasing

Both teams will be looking to rediscover their rhythm and get back to winning ways by adding those two precious points in their tally.

Written By Digital Desk
Last Updated:
IPL 2020

Both teams will be looking to rediscover their rhythm and get back to winning ways by adding those two precious points in their tally.
pointer
19:16 IST, October 1st 2020
Here's the updated Playing XI of both sides

 

pointer
19:12 IST, October 1st 2020
Ahead of the high-octane contest, besties Hardik Pandya & KL Rahul share a hug

 

pointer
19:02 IST, October 1st 2020
Punjab skipper KL Rahul has won the toss and has elected to bowl

The coin lands in KL Rahul's favor and Punjab have decided to chase.

pointer
18:49 IST, October 1st 2020
The 2014 finalists have a little fan to boost their morale ahead of Mumbai clash

 

pointer
18:47 IST, October 1st 2020
Here's what opener Mayank Agarwal has to say after his maiden IPL ton against northern rivals Rajasthan

 

pointer
18:45 IST, October 1st 2020
Head coach Anil Kumble is confident that Punjab will beat Mumbai and get back to winning ways

 

pointer
18:42 IST, October 1st 2020
Mumbai post a throwback pic where Yuvraj Singh's Punjab had got the better of them in the inaugural edition in what was an edge-of-the-seat thriller

 

pointer
18:40 IST, October 1st 2020
Will Aussie power-hitter Chris Lynn find a place in the Playing XI against Punjab?

 

pointer
18:38 IST, October 1st 2020
After a forgettable outing in the last game against Bangalore, Jasprit Bumrah would be hoping to make it count when Mumbai face Punjab tonight

 

pointer
18:20 IST, October 1st 2020
The title-holders are on their way to the Sheikh Zayed Stadium where KL Rahul's brigade awaits them

 

Also Read | IPL 2020 KXIP Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 KXIP Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 KXIP Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

 

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

 

COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

IPL 2020: Brad Hogg hails youngsters Mavi & Nagarkoti for derailing Rajasthan's run chase

1 hour ago

Dream11 IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik 'emotional' after Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti's return

2 hours ago

Virat Kohli celebrates his friendship with Bangalore team-mate ABD with a special message

2 hours ago

NOR vs SOP Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup game preview

2 hours ago

Sachin Tendulkar amazed after fan compares his 1992 WC catch to Sanju Samson's grab: Watch

2 hours ago

Anil Kumble warns Punjab batsmen of Abu Dhabi ground size ahead of Mumbai game: Watch

3 hours ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS