IPL 2020 Live Updates: Mumbai Beat Delhi By 57 Runs, Make It To Their Sixth Final

Mumbai will square off with Delhi in the all-important Qualifier 1 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Thursday, November 5 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Written By Karthik Nair
Last Updated:
IPL 2020

pointer
23:09 IST, November 5th 2020
Mumbai defeat Delhi comprehensively by 57 runs to qualify for their sixth IPL Final

Delhi will get another chance as they will play the winner of Friday's Eliminator in Qualifier 2 on Sunday

pointer
23:03 IST, November 5th 2020
With the match done & dusted as a contest, Delhi would be hoping to salvage pride by reducing their deficit in the final over

Delhi are 129/7 after 19 overs

pointer
22:58 IST, November 5th 2020
Best bowling figures for ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah in T20 Cricket

Delhi are 118/7 after 18 overs

pointer
22:56 IST, November 5th 2020
Here's how premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah brought curtains down on Marcus Stoinis' stellar knock

 

pointer
22:47 IST, November 5th 2020
A duck for Daniel Sams

Delhi are 112/7 after 15.3 overs

pointer
22:43 IST, November 5th 2020
Marcus Stoinis is castled for a 46-ball 65

Delhi are 112/6 after 15.1 overs

pointer
22:38 IST, November 5th 2020
Delhi breach the three-figure mark in the 15th over

Delhi are 104/5 after 14.2 overs

pointer
22:32 IST, November 5th 2020
50 partnership comes up between Marcus Stoinis-Axar Patel

Delhi are 91/5 after 13 overs

pointer
22:26 IST, November 5th 2020
Marcus Stoinis waging a lone battle for Delhi

Delhi are 75/5 after 12 overs

pointer
22:19 IST, November 5th 2020
Can Marcus Stoinis do something special for Delhi?

Delhi are 65/5 at the halfway mark.

