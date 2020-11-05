IPL 2020 Live Updates: Mumbai Beat Delhi By 57 Runs, Make It To Their Sixth Final

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
Delhi will get another chance as they will play the winner of Friday's Eliminator in Qualifier 2 on Sunday
Delhi are 129/7 after 19 overs
Delhi are 118/7 after 18 overs
Bowled!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 5, 2020
Bumrah cleans up Marcus Stoinis in his 2nd spell 🔥🔥
Stoinis' fighting knock of 65 comes to an end.
Live: https://t.co/vh5U9Z4xyY #MIvDC #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/1FxjrV3Zmp
Delhi are 112/7 after 15.3 overs
Delhi are 112/6 after 15.1 overs
Delhi are 104/5 after 14.2 overs
Delhi are 91/5 after 13 overs
Delhi are 75/5 after 12 overs
Delhi are 65/5 at the halfway mark.
Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Full Squad
Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Schedule
Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Team Preview and SWOT Analysis
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
LIVE IPL 2020 Live Updates: Hyderabad win a close contest by six wickets with 2 balls to spare
13 hours ago
Virat Kohli heavily mocked on Twitter for failing to step up in another knockout game
9 hours ago
Women's Big Bash Renegades vs Thunder live in India, pitch and weather report, preview
9 hours ago
SS W vs HB W Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Women's Big Bash League live
9 hours ago
Andhra T20 League TN XI vs CHA XI live streaming in India, pitch and weather report
9 hours ago
Women's Big Bash Sixers vs Hurricanes live stream in India, pitch, weather report, preview
9 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points