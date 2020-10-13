Home
IPL 2020 Live Updates: Chennai Skipper MS Dhoni Wins The Toss And Has Decided To Bat First

Both sides are coming on the back of defeats in their last games. While Hyderabad faced defeat at the hands of Rajasthan by 5 wickets, Chennai lost to Bangalore by 37 runs.

Written By Karthik Nair
Last Updated:
IPL 2020

pointer
19:13 IST, October 13th 2020
Here's the updated Playing XI of both sides for this high-octane Southern derby

 

pointer
19:04 IST, October 13th 2020
Chennai win the toss

Chennai skipper MS Dhoni wins the toss and decides to bat first
 

pointer
18:49 IST, October 13th 2020
The final team huddle as Chennai look to add those two precious points in their tally against Hyderabad

 

pointer
18:43 IST, October 13th 2020
Youngster as well as emerging talent Priyam Garg would be hoping to prove a point or two in the Southern derby against Chennai

 

pointer
18:40 IST, October 13th 2020
Both teams have arrived at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in what promises to be a blockbuster Southern derby

 

pointer
18:18 IST, October 13th 2020
The three-time winners seek revival of fortunes as they look forward to keep their playoff hopes alive

 

pointer
18:14 IST, October 13th 2020
An in-form Rashid Khan would be hoping to bamboozle the world-class Chennai batsmen with his lethal leg-spin

 

pointer
18:12 IST, October 13th 2020
Youngster Khaleel Ahmed will be expected to provide early breakthroughs with the new ball

 

pointer
18:08 IST, October 13th 2020
He might not have had a good season so far but 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni still keeps on getting a lot of love from all his fans back in Chennai

 

pointer
18:05 IST, October 13th 2020
Will veteran leggie Imran Tahir finally get a chance to don the Yellow jersey tonight?

 

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

 

