IPL 2020 Live Updates: Chennai Skipper MS Dhoni Wins The Toss And Has Decided To Chase

While Chennai will be playing for their pride and to avoid the bottom position on the points table, the Men in Purple have everything to play for.

Written By Karthik Nair
Last Updated:
IPL 2020

pointer
19:14 IST, October 29th 2020
Chennai would be hoping to make a tremendous impact in what is their penultimate match of the Dream11 IPL 2020

 

pointer
19:13 IST, October 29th 2020
Here's the updated Playing XI of both the former champions

 

pointer
19:02 IST, October 29th 2020
Chennai to field first after skipper MS Dhoni wins the toss

Chennai skipper MS Dhoni wins the toss and puts Kolkata to bat first

pointer
18:54 IST, October 29th 2020
A big team-huddle in progress as Chennai look to avenge their reverse fixture loss against Kolkata

 

pointer
18:53 IST, October 29th 2020
With Kolkata in dire need of a win in order to keep their playoff hopes alive, the two-time winners have asked the fans what their pre-match rituals aretheir

 

pointer
18:48 IST, October 29th 2020
The two-time champions have come up with an innovative technique with regards to their fielding drills. Here's why it's so interesting.

 

pointer
18:44 IST, October 29th 2020
Will premier quickie Lockie Ferguson star for Kolkata once again tonight?

 

pointer
18:43 IST, October 29th 2020
Promising opener Rahul Tripathi seems to have some serious discussion with Kolkata head coach 'Baz' ahead of their crucial encounter against Chennai

 

pointer
18:40 IST, October 29th 2020
The Yellow Army are on their way to the stadium where Eoin Morgan's brigade awaits them

 

pointer
18:38 IST, October 29th 2020
Ahead of Chennai's match against Kolkata, the three-time winners have paid a special tribute to one of their former icons Matthew Hayden who turned 49 today

 

