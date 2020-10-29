IPL 2020 Live Updates: Chennai Skipper MS Dhoni Wins The Toss And Has Decided To Chase

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Lions all set for the penultimate game. 🦁💛 #WhistlePodu #WhistleFromHome #Yellove #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/dmFk5JAjmZ— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 29, 2020
Match 49. Chennai Super Kings XI: R Gaikwad, S Watson, A Rayudu, MS Dhoni, N Jagadeesan, M Santner, R Jadeja, S Curran, K Sharma, D Chahar, L Ngidi https://t.co/g8bt2XIUmX #CSKvKKR #Dream11IPL #IPL2020— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 29, 2020
Match 49. Kolkata Knight Riders XI: S Gill, N Rana, R Tripathi, D Karthik, E Morgan, R Singh, S Narine, K Nagarkoti, P Cummins, L Ferguson, V Chakravarthy https://t.co/g8bt2XIUmX #CSKvKKR #Dream11IPL #IPL2020— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 29, 2020
Chennai skipper MS Dhoni wins the toss and puts Kolkata to bat first
Huddle talk ✅#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/nTdToF8BT6— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 29, 2020
We're just over 40 mins away from action here in Dubai. ⏳— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 29, 2020
Vital match coming up for our Knights, tell us about your pre-match rituals before big games.#KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL #CSKvKKR
Fielding drills with bottle posts 🤔— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 29, 2020
Fozzie needs to score past Kamlesh Nagarkoti and @ImRTripathi. Not easy!
PS. The last one is debatable. Goal or Not - what do you think 🤭#KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/tJ5VdPorVl
Lockie is all fired up for #CSKvKKR! 🔥#KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/g6Uc8blYTI— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 29, 2020
.@ImRTripathi 🤜🤛 @Bazmccullum#KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/tPDw3WOmNG— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 29, 2020
See you toknight... 🦁💛#WhistlePodu #WhistleFromHome #Yellove #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/aaO4U7qtM5— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 29, 2020
For many of us, the first image when someone says mongoose is not of the animal. Super Birthday to Haydos, our beloved Namakkal Anjaneyar. Be full of life as you've always been! #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/xojLXrJHDU— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 29, 2020
