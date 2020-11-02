Home
Schedule
Points Table
Results
Videos

IPL 2020 Live Updates: Delhi Skipper Shreyas Iyer Wins The Toss And Elects To Bowl First

This is a must-win game for both sides as a victory in this fixture will help the team reach the playoffs and grab the second spot on the Dream11 IPL points table.

Written By Karthik Nair
Last Updated:
IPL 2020

This is a must-win game for both sides as a victory in this fixture will help the team reach the playoffs and grab the second spot on the Dream11 IPL points table.
pointer
19:02 IST, November 2nd 2020
Delhi to field first after skipper Shreyas Iyer wins the toss

Shreyas Iyer asks Bangalore to bat first after winning the toss

pointer
18:34 IST, November 2nd 2020
Bangalore will be hoping for leggie Yuzi Chahal to spin a web around the Delhi batsmen

 

pointer
18:31 IST, November 2nd 2020
Will young speedster Navdeep Saini bamboozle Delhi batsmen with his lethal spell?

 

pointer
18:26 IST, November 2nd 2020
Will the 'Dynamic Duo' of Virat & ABD bat Delhi out of the contest tonight?

 

pointer
18:17 IST, November 2nd 2020
Delhi players are on their way to Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium as they look to make it to the playoffs for the second successive time

 

pointer
18:15 IST, November 2nd 2020
Stat Alert!

 

pointer
18:13 IST, November 2nd 2020
Which of these teams will end up sealing a playoff berth tonight?

 

pointer
18:11 IST, November 2nd 2020
A must-win encounter for both sides tonight

The Match 55 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 will see Delhi locking horns with Bangalore on Monday, November 2 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Delhi vs Bangalore live streaming will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). This is a must-win game for both sides as a victory in this fixture will help the team reach the playoffs and grab the second spot on the Dream11 IPL points table and then take on Mumbai in Qualifier 1. The loser of this match will have to ensure that they lose the game by the barest of margins to ensure that their run rate is above Kolkata.

Both teams started their tournament brightly, however, they have lost their way in the last couple of weeks. While Delhi are coming on the back of four successive defeats, Bangalore have also completed a hat-trick of losses in their last three matches. Ahead of Monday's fixture, here is a look at the Delhi vs Bangalore weather forecast, Delhi vs Bangalore pitch report and details for the Delhi vs Bangalore live scores and the match's live streaming details. 

Delhi vs Bangalore weather forecast

The weather during Delhi vs Bangalore match will be extremely pleasant and on the cooler side as compared to the last few weeks. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to be around 30°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (28°C at around 11:00 PM IST). 

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 54-62%. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating Delhi vs Bangalore match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Delhi vs Bangalore pitch report

The last game played at this venue was a rather low scoring contest where the team batting second won the game comprehensively. The pitches at this venue have been getting better for batting as the games have progressed. Batsmen should see off the new ball and get settled at the crease before shifting gears. Change of pace will be key for the pacers and there will be some swing on offer with the new ball. There is ample spin in the wicket too and spinners should look to bowl as slow as possible.

The team winning the toss could look to field first and restrict the opposition to a low total. Notably, teams chasing have won in five out of the last six matches here. The average first innings score at this venue in the Dream11 IPL 2020 has been 164. The teams batting first have won six games while the sides chasing have triumphed on eleven occasions. One game has ended in a tie.

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

 

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

 

COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

KL Rahul creates major, unwanted record despite being Dream11 IPL 2020's top run scorer

38 mins ago

Mitchell Johnson net worth, personal life and battles with depression on 39th birthday

47 mins ago

Yuvraj Singh takes a dig at Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant's weight amid 'fitness issues'

58 mins ago

Veteran leggie Imran Tahir pens down a heartwarming note to Chennai fans after ouster

1 hour ago

Mayank Agarwal net worth, Dream11 IPL 2020 salary, personal life and career stats

1 hour ago

IPL 2020: Faf du Plessis explains why IPL still needs MS Dhoni post-Chennai's final match

1 hour ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS