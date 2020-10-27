Home
Schedule
Points Table
Results
Videos

IPL 2020 Live Updates: Hyderabad Batsmen Break The Shackles

Both sides are coming on the back of defeats in their last games.

Written By Karthik Nair
Last Updated:
IPL 2020

Both sides are coming on the back of defeats in their last games.
pointer
19:43 IST, October 27th 2020
Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer's move of introducing veteran offie R Ashwin does not work out either

Hyderabad are 33/0 after 3 overs

pointer
19:39 IST, October 27th 2020
Premier pacer Kagiso Rabada concedes 15 runs from his opening over

Hyderabad are 20/0 after 2 overs

pointer
19:34 IST, October 27th 2020
Skipper Warner-Saha ensure a watchful start for Hyderabad

Hyderabad are 5/0 after 1

pointer
19:28 IST, October 27th 2020
Game On!

 

pointer
19:19 IST, October 27th 2020
Hyderabad fight it out to keep their tournament hopes alive

Stay Tuned as live-action gets underway

pointer
19:10 IST, October 27th 2020
Delhi field an unchanged XI while Kane Williamson replaces Jonny Bairstow for Hyderabad

 

pointer
19:02 IST, October 27th 2020
Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer wins the toss and puts Hyderabad to bat first

Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer wins the toss and has decided to chase.

pointer
18:50 IST, October 27th 2020
All eyes are on the Birthday Boy David Warner. Will he give a perfect return gift to the Orange Army tonight?

 

pointer
18:47 IST, October 27th 2020
The Dubai International Cricket Stadium gears up to host the much-anticipated clash between Hyderabad & Delhi

 

pointer
18:38 IST, October 27th 2020
The 2016 winners have come up with a special birthday wish for one of their former but integral members Kumar Sangakkara

 

Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

 

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

 

COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

Marlon Samuels vows to make Ben Stokes' wife Jamaican in 14 days in abuse-filled message

6 hours ago

Harbhajan Singh lashes out at BCCI selectors once again for snubbing Suryakumar Yadav

1 hour ago

IPL 2020: Gautam Gambhir reacts to in-form Shikhar Dhawan's purple patch

1 hour ago

Plunket Shield AUK vs CD live streaming in India, pitch and weather report, preview

1 hour ago

IPL 2020: KL Rahul lauds Mandeep Singh's grit & determination despite personal loss

2 hours ago

AUK vs CD Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Plunket Shield preview

2 hours ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS