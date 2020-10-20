IPL 2020 Live Updates: Shreyas Iyer Wins The Toss, Puts Punjab To Field First

The Dubai wicket has massively favored the team batting first in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Out of the sixteen matches played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the teams batting first have won on ten occasions while three games ended in a tie. The team chasing at this venue have won only three matches. Batsmen should play a few balls and settle at the crease before deciding to shift gears.

The average first-innings score at this venue in the Dream11 IPL 2020 has been 176. The team bowling first should look to use the new ball effectively as there is swing initially. As the game progresses, spinners will come into action. According to our pitch report, the side winning the toss should look to bat first and post a big total on the surface as teams chasing have found it tough to get going at this venue.

However, it is likely that Punjab would not mind chasing after nearly overhauling Mumbai's 170+ target in their previous game, that historically ended up in 2 Super Over bouts, which saw KL Rahul's men eventually win the contest and stay alive in the tournament.