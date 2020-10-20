IPL 2020 Live Updates: Shreyas Iyer Wins The Toss, Puts Punjab To Field First

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Quick links:
Best @klrahul11 vs Best @KagisoRabada25 upcomming match #KXIPvDC. pic.twitter.com/DtdmH77cbm— HENRY DAPPER (@HenryDapper77) October 20, 2020
Today Orange cap vs Purple cap 😎#KXIPvDC— Vinay Gadu 🚶🏽♂️ (@yourstrulyvinay) October 20, 2020
Excitied for the battle between KG Rabada and Universe Boss 💥— Spark J.E.R.S.E.Y 🤙🏻 (@cricket_cinema) October 20, 2020
Only he can whack Rabada
Delhi XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada
Punjab XI: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh
Punjab bring in Jimmy Neesham in place of Chris Jordan
"We have had a lot of success doing that (Batting first). Need to maximise our powerplay and get to a good total. We had a dramatic game in our last encounter against them (KXIP), and they are also coming off a game with two Super Overs. We need to stick to our routines and come out all guns blazing. Players are returning from injuries," says Shreyas Iyer at the toss
Delhi make three changes: Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant & Shimron Hetmyer come in
Delhi win the toss and choose to bat first. KL Rahul & Co. will chase.
Ready to ROAR in the #NorthernDerby ❤️💙— Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) October 20, 2020
Dubai International Stadium, here we come 😎#KXIPvDC #Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/6ZfdCCVBiI
The Dubai wicket has massively favored the team batting first in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Out of the sixteen matches played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the teams batting first have won on ten occasions while three games ended in a tie. The team chasing at this venue have won only three matches. Batsmen should play a few balls and settle at the crease before deciding to shift gears.
The average first-innings score at this venue in the Dream11 IPL 2020 has been 176. The team bowling first should look to use the new ball effectively as there is swing initially. As the game progresses, spinners will come into action. According to our pitch report, the side winning the toss should look to bat first and post a big total on the surface as teams chasing have found it tough to get going at this venue.
However, it is likely that Punjab would not mind chasing after nearly overhauling Mumbai's 170+ target in their previous game, that historically ended up in 2 Super Over bouts, which saw KL Rahul's men eventually win the contest and stay alive in the tournament.
Table-toppers Delhi takes on resurging Punjab in the 38th match of the IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. The previous time these two teams had met, they produced a cracker of a match leading to a nail-biting finish eventually being decided by a super over. Since then, Punjab have often found themselves on the losing side but late resurgence in the tournament puts them in tight contention for the fourth spot. The addition of Chris Gayle to the side has taken off some pressure off Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul at the top, however, ace all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is yet to make an impact in the IPL 2020. KL Rahul & Co. have also found a hidden gem in Arshdeep Singh who has been rattling the opposition with his pace and tight line and length.
On the other hand, Delhi have been proving to be clinical every game and are probably having one of their best tournament across seasons. Several individuals have risen to the occasion to propel Shreyas Iyer & Co over the winning line. The pace battery comprising of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada has been formidable while Marcus Stoinis has been their trump card. Axar Patel and Ravi Ashwin have also managed to spin their web around the Opposition and the all-round effort by Delhi has resulted in the franchise winning 7 out of their 9 matches. With Rishabh Pant expected to return to the side, Alex Carey will have to make way for the Indian wicketkeeper allowing Shimron Hetmyer to be back in the game.
Match 38 of #Dream11IPL will see #KXIP take on #DC.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 20, 2020
Who are you rooting for?#KXIPvDC pic.twitter.com/tpRAbY4wHt
Also Read | IPL 2020 KXIP Full Squad
Also Read | IPL 2020 KXIP Schedule
Also Read | IPL 2020 KXIP Team Preview and SWOT Analysis
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Team India selectors likely to have a headache selecting pace attack for Australia tour
1 hour ago
Dream11 IPL 2020's England players to fly to South Africa from UAE for international tour
2 hours ago
IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
2 hours ago
IPL 2020: Dhoni shouldn't bat lower than number 5, says Agarkar; hails his cricketing mind
3 hours ago
UCC vs HCC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Barcelona match preview
3 hours ago
Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 38 Delhi vs Punjab pitch report and weather forecast for Dubai
3 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points